Juiced Scrambler X2 new all-time low at $450 off, Renogy power station briefcase $300, more

Juiced Bikes just launched its new Scrambler X2 e-bike, and now it’s falling to a new all-time low. Dropping down to $1,449, the new e-bike headlines all of today’s deals to go alongside this Renogy Phoenix Elite power station briefcase with built-in solar panels at $300 and tons of other Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

New all-time low live on the new Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike

The new Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike is down to its best price yet. Courtesy of Juiced Bikes, the brand is dropping the new release down to $1,449 shipped with code RIDE50. This is a new all-time low, as well as only the second-ever chance to save. We did see a launch discount go live for its launch at the very beginning of the month, and now it’s an extra $50 off.

The new Juiced Scrambler X2 arrives as a second-generation version of the mini-bike design that launched a few years back. Now, the company notes that it is “back and better than ever!” And the specs are backing up that claim. This boxy Class 3 e-bike comes centered around a 1,000W motor that’s backed by a 52V 15.6Ah battery with an 811Wh capacity. That should mean you’re looking at 55 miles of range on a single charge with top speeds clocking in around 28 MPH – so surely nothing to sneeze at. There’s some other add-ons to the unique design like front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, and an oversized headlamp that fully sell the aesthetic of the Scrambler X2.

Renogy fits solar panels and 9 ports into its Phoenix Elite power station briefcase

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $450 price tag, it spent the year keeping to the same $396 rate that began at the end of last year, quickly rising to its MSRP after Black Friday sales had concluded. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, marking a new and long-awaited all-time Amazon low.

Sporting a portable briefcase design, this generator station provides a 300Wh capacity that was made for weekend trips away from the home or emergency power needs. It combines two integrated and highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless charging wherever and whenever you need it. You’ll also get plenty of ports for your device charging needs: four USB-As – two of which are 18W quick chargers – two DCs, an AC port with a 300W max output, a USB-C port with a 60W max, and a cigarette lighter port. During emergencies, it also features three lighting modes to help you navigate through power outages and is compatible with external solar panels for faster recharge rates.

Best Buy clears out Aventon e-bikes from $600

Best Buy is clearing out some previous generation Aventon e-bikes today, really leaning into the end-of-the-year savings with $1,300 off the original Aventure EV. It’s still quite the compelling electric ride, and we previously found it worthy of carrying you around for adventures in our original hands-on review back when it launched. The new all-time low offer drops it down to $699.99 shipped, delivering the best discount we’ve seen from its usual $2,000 going rate. The Aventure may be the company’s previous-generation release at this point, but it still delivers a pretty compelling EV experience with a pair of 4-inch fat tires and a Class 2 design that can hit upward of 28 MPH. There’s a 45-mile range attached to go alongside front suspension, fenders, and even integrated lights. We found it worthy of carrying you around for adventures in our original hands-on review from back when it launched.

Best Buy is also offering one of the best deals we’ve seen all holiday season today on an e-bike, with the Aventon Pace 500.2. It would normally set you back $1,700, but it is now seeing a whopping $1,100 price cut down to$599.99 shipped. This is the best price we have ever seen and is an extra $400 under previous discounts. It may be on the previous generation version now that the Pace 500.3 exists, but anyone who doesn’t need the upgrades can save on a compelling electric ride. We previously walked away with quite the fond impression in previous hands-on reviews of the Pace lineup.

Winter e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.