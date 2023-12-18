 Skip to main content

Tesla to offer package that turns Cybertruck into an actual boat

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 18 2023 - 8:16 pm PT
5 Comments

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to offer a “mod package” that is going to turn the Cybertruck into a boat – at least to traverse 100 meters of water.

Musk has made claims before about how Tesla vehicles could float and briefly serve as a boat.

They have never been taken too seriously as Tesla’s warranty says something different about taking the vehicle into the water.

But the CEO doubled down on the claim with the Cybertruck – for which it makes more sense since it is supposed to be an off-road vehicle.

Last year, Musk claimed Tesla Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough” to serve as a boat and cross rivers:

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy.

The CEO added that the goal is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 360 meters (1,100 feet).

Since Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck last month, we learned that the Cybertruck’s Off-Road Mode includes a “Wade Mode” that pressurizes the battery pack to seal it.

Now, commenting on a statement made by Lars Moravy, VP of engineering at Tesla, about how Cybertruck owners connect an electric outboard motor to the back of the pickup truck to turn it into a boat, Musk added that Tesla plans to sell a package that will turn the Cybertruck into a boat:

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat. Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.

The CEO didn’t elaborate on the package nor did he release timing for availability.

Tesla is not the first to think of selling a package to turn the Cybertruck into a boat.

After Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, a company designed a kit that could turn the pickup truck into an electric catamaran – pictured above.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger