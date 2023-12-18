Tesla to offer package that turns Cybertruck into an actual boat

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to offer a “mod package” that is going to turn the Cybertruck into a boat – at least to traverse 100 meters of water.

Musk has made claims before about how Tesla vehicles could float and briefly serve as a boat.

They have never been taken too seriously as Tesla’s warranty says something different about taking the vehicle into the water.

But the CEO doubled down on the claim with the Cybertruck – for which it makes more sense since it is supposed to be an off-road vehicle.

Last year, Musk claimed Tesla Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough” to serve as a boat and cross rivers:

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy.

The CEO added that the goal is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 360 meters (1,100 feet).

Since Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck last month, we learned that the Cybertruck’s Off-Road Mode includes a “Wade Mode” that pressurizes the battery pack to seal it.

Now, commenting on a statement made by Lars Moravy, VP of engineering at Tesla, about how Cybertruck owners connect an electric outboard motor to the back of the pickup truck to turn it into a boat, Musk added that Tesla plans to sell a package that will turn the Cybertruck into a boat:

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat. Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.

The CEO didn’t elaborate on the package nor did he release timing for availability.

Tesla is not the first to think of selling a package to turn the Cybertruck into a boat.

After Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, a company designed a kit that could turn the pickup truck into an electric catamaran – pictured above.