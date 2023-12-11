 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck has a ‘wade mode’ that pressurizes battery to ‘drive through water’

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 11 2023 - 7:11 pm PT
Tesla Cybertruck has something called “Wade Mode” that the automaker claims “pressurizes the battery pack” to “drive through water”.

it looks like Tesla is actually delivering, at least to some degree, on its promise that the pickup truck will drive through water.

Elon Musk has made claims before about how Tesla vehicles could float and briefly serve as a boat.

They have never been taken too seriously as Tesla’s warranty says something different about taking the vehicle into the water.

But the CEO doubled down on the claim with the Cybertruck – for which it makes more sense since it is supposed to be an off-road vehicle.

Last year, Musk claimed Tesla Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough” to serve as a boat and cross rivers:

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy.

The CEO added that the goal is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 360 meters (1,100 feet).

Now that Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck, it looks like it wasn’t just words about the pickup truck being able to go through water.

Let's see, my Rivian can ford 43.1 inches of water. It's published right on their website.

But the Cybertruck can float (away?) while simultaneously voiding its warranty for going in water this deep?

Why can't Tesla just release the actual specifications of what they're selling? Instead of saying it can tow infinite mass and be a wading boat something, maybe just say it can handle water X deep and tow Y pounds? Kinda like every other manufacturer? This is useless information.

Within The Cybertruck’s Off-Road Mode, the automaker also included a “Wade Mode”:

According to the Off-Road Mode settings page, the Wade Mode “pressurizes the battery pack”:

“Raises ride height and pressurizes battery when driving through water.“

This is an interesting and surprising feature. Tesla’s battery packs are generally sealed and can withstand water for a short while, but now Tesla apparently has the ability to pressurize the battery pack, which should also help keep the water out.

However, let’s wait until we see what the warranty says before taking the truck through the water.

