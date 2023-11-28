Nissan’s next-gen LEAF EV is due out next year – here’s what we know so far

A new all-electric Nissan LEAF is due out next year. The compact EV that started it all is getting a makeover to compete with new rivals. Here’s what we know about the next-gen Nissan LEAF so far.

Nissan is gearing up for a major transition as it gears up to go all-electric in the UK. The automaker announced it would stop building ICE vehicles in Europe in September.

After announcing sweeping plans for an electric future, Nissan is doubling down on EVs. Last week, the company revealed that it would invest up to £3bn ($3.8B) to build three new EVs at its Sunderland factory.

Two electric models are new, while the third, the Nissan next-gen LEAF, is due for a significant upgrade.

Nissan is converting two top-selling SUVs, the Juke and the Qashqai, into all-electric models. The Qashqai was the top-selling car in the UK last year, while over 1M Juke’s have been sold.

The new EVs will be based on the concepts Nissan revealed at the Japan Mobility Show. The Qashqai will likely be inspired by the Hyper Urban concept as the largest model with a comfortable interior.

Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan’s Hyper Punk concept seems like a good inspiration for the Juke EV, with an edgy design tailored for content creators, influencers, and artists.

So, where does that leave the next-gen Nissan LEAF? After over a decade on the market and more than a quarter million units built at Sunderland, the LEAF is due for a major design overhaul.

Nissan Hyper Punk Concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan’s next-gen LEAF will kick off new EVs in 2024

The new Nissan LEAF will be the first of the three built for European markets. A source at Nissan told Automotive News Europe that the next-gen Nissan LEAF will launch at the end of next year.

Nissan’s LEAF was a trailblazer, launched in 2010 as one of the first mass-market EVs. However, over the past 13 years, new competitors have released more advanced electric models with longer ranges and better features.

Nissan Chill-Out Concept EV (Source: Nissan)

Research from Dataforce shows LEAF sales fell 31% to 11,568 through October in Europe. Meanwhile, Chinese rivals like BYD and SAIC’s MG are gaining ground.

For example, SAIC sold 52,520 MG4 electric models in Europe during the same time. BYD also launched its SEAL electric sedan and SEAL U, which are designed for European buyers. The SEAL starts at 45,000 euros (around $48,000) with a range of up to 354 mi (570 km).

Nissan Chill Out concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan will launch the next-gen LEAF as a crossover coupe SUV to compete better. The LEAF will receive a sleeker, lower style to avoid competition with the electric Juke or Qashqai.

According to a Nissan source, its design will be closer to the Ariya, the brand’s first electric SUV. Nissan has said that the next-generation LEAF is being previewed in its Chill-Out concept.

Nissan’s Chill-Out EV is a “mobile haven” with a productive and comfortable interior design. The concept is based on the CMF-EV platform used for the Ariya. It’s also equipped with Nissan’s e-4ORCE electric 4WD control system.

Nissan’s first global electric SUV, the Ariya (Source: Nissan)

The new LEAF will be completely redesigned, avoiding similar design features of the first two generations.

Its batteries will come from Nissan’s cell plant, which is currently under construction. The new batteries (Gen5) will offer 30% more energy density than the current LEAF’s 62 kWh pack. It will help boost range to 239 miles (385 km), putting it on par with VW’s ID.3 (343 miles from a 77 kWh battery).

The electric Juke EV is expected to follow the new LEAF, launching the following year, in 2025. Nissan’s Qashqai EV will debut around 2027.

Electrek’s Take

Nissan will kick off its EV campaign next year with the next-gen LEAF. The automaker plans to launch 19 new EVs by 2030.

It’s no surprise Nissan is updating the LEAF with a complete redesign. For a long time, the LEAF was the best-selling EV (cumulatively).

With new, more advanced models from Tesla and Chinese EV makers taking market share, Nissan is shaking things up. Nissan dealers were shown the new EVs over the summer, with one describing the new LEAF as a “mini Ariya.”

Although the report notes the next-gen LEAF is debuting in Europe, Nissan is expected to launch it in the US. The Ariya is already outpacing the LEAF by a wide margin in US sales. Nissan sold 9,699 Ariya models in the US through September while only selling 5,804 LEAFs. A smaller, more compact electric crossover with more range at a similar price would likely improve EV sales further.