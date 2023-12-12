Volvo EX30 sales delayed until 2024, US deliveries still on track

Volvo’s cheapest EV, the EX30, was expected to launch by the end of the year, but that’s not going to happen. Rather than in November, as previously planned, the EX30 will not go on sale before the end of 2023.

Volvo EX30 electric SUV to go on sale in 2024

Although EX30 orders were expected to open in November, the electric SUV will not go on sale until after the new year.

The new compact electric crossover was pulled from the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) awards Monday, as reservations will not open by the deadline.

NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert told journalists that the “first vehicles will not be delivered to customers until well into 2024, perhaps not until summer.”

Volvo’s EX30 was one of three finalists for 2024 Utility of the Year, alongside the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV70. The EX30 will be replaced with the Hyundai Kona electric.

Meanwhile, Volvo Car USA spokesperson Rusell Datz confirmed EX30 deliveries in the US will begin in the summer, as previously expected.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

Datz told Automotive News, “We wanted to be fully transparent” with the deadlines. Earlier this month, we reported that Volvo sold the first 33 EX30 models in November in China.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

Meanwhile, Volvo will also build the EX30 at its Ghent Plant in Belgium due to strong early demand. The site will serve as a production base for Europe from 2025.

Volvo calls the EX30 a “cornerstone” of its EV plans. At $34,950 (excluding $1,195 shipping), it will start as one of the most affordable EVs in the US.

Volvo EX30 interior (Source: Volvo Cars)

The electric SUV will be available in two powertrains with up to 275 miles of range (in the Single Motor Extended Range variant). A Twin Motor Performance ($44,900) variant will be the quickest Volvo vehicle yet, achieving 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Electrek’s Take

Volvo’s EX30 is coming to the market at a critical time as demand for affordable EVs continues climbing.

The current Chevy Bolt EV is due for retirement at the end of the year (until the next-gen Bolt is launched in 2025), while Nissan LEAF sales continue fading.

With two of the cheapest EVs in the US due for replacements, Volvo’s EX30 can help fill the market void.

Despite its small size, Volvo expects big results from the EX30. The electric SUV is aimed at an entirely new market for Volvo in younger buyers with a fun, tech-loaded ride. And who can pass up that Scandinavian design for under $35,000?