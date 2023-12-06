Volvo sells first EX30 electric SUV models in November

Volvo began selling what could be its most important vehicle to date last month. In November, Volvo sold the first EX30 model, its cheapest and smallest vehicle yet.

In June, the Swedish automaker revealed the new EV aimed at a market it’s not known for. The EX30 (Check out our review here) targets younger buyers with a zippy, fun ride and Volvo’s signature Scandinavian touch.

Volvo expects the EX30 to be a game-changer as an affordable everyday EV. The company calls it the “cornerstone” of its electrification plans.

Due to the expected demand, Volvo will build the EX30 in Belgium, in addition to China. Volvo’s most recent update shows that the first EX30 models began rolling out in November.

Volvo sold 33 EX30 models in the month as it ramps production into next year. The news comes despite Volvo’s EV sales slipping 14% last month. The company sold 10,031 fully electric vehicles globally in November, down from 11,644 last year.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

The US saw the biggest decline with 840 EVs sold, down 22% (buyers holding out for the EX30?). EV sales in Europe also fell 19% to 6,781 units.

China was a bright spot, with sales growing 34% YOY, although only 264 EVs were sold. Meanwhile, Volvo’s EV sales are still up 94% this year. The automaker has sold over 101,000 fully electric vehicles through November.

Volvo’s EV sales are up 109% in the US, 90% in Europe, and 36% in China this year. Sales of Volvo electric models, including the C40 and XC40 Recharge, are up 76% and 23% YOY, respectively.

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo Car US president Mike Cottone said the company is “confident that the demand for our Recharge vehicles will bring the company to being fully electric by 2030.” He believes the addition of the EX30 and EX90 will boost momentum further.

Volvo’s EX30 starts at an attractive $34,950 in the US. It will be offered in two powertrains, with the Single Motor Extended range variant offering up to 275 miles range.

Volvo EX30 interior (Source: Volvo Cars)

The Twin Motor Performance (starting at $44,900) is Volvo’s fastest accelerating vehicle ever, with a 0-60 mph time in 3.4 seconds.

Volvo is accepting pre-orders for the EX30 in the US ahead of deliveries starting in the first half of 2024.

Electrek’s Take

After an impressive month in October, Volvo’s EV sales slipped this past month. Electric models represented 16% of Volvo’s total global sales in November, down from 18% the previous month.

Despite the hurdle, Volvo’s EV sales are still up significantly this year. One month of volatility shouldn’t change anything.

Lower US and European sales could be due to buyers holding out for new models like the EX30 or EX90. With new EVs in high-demand segments, Volvo expects the momentum to pick up as it works towards an all-electric future by 2030.