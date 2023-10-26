Volvo to boost production of its small and speedy EX30 SUV due to high demand

Volvo EX30 (Source: Volvo)

Volvo Cars is going to expand production capacity for its electric EX30 SUV, as it’s anticipated to be one of its best-selling models.

The EX30 is going to be built in Volvo’s Ghent plant in Belgium from 2025. That expands production capacity beyond its plant in Zhangjiakou, China, where production of the EX30 started earlier this fall. The first EX30s are scheduled to reach customers later this year.

The EX30 will be the third fully electric Volvo model to be produced at the Ghent plant, along with the XC40 and the C40.

Volvo says that the decision to build the EX30 in Belgium as well as China boosts production capacity for the expected demand in Europe and for global export. It adds production flexibility for what the company expects to be one of its most popular models in coming years.

The auto maker calls the EX30 the “cornerstone” of its electrification plans, as it plans to sell only fully electric cars by 2030. By 2025, it aims for 50% of its global sales volume to consist of EVs.

Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ chief executive, said, “Our ambition is to sell the EX30 around the world at an attractive price point, easing the transition to driving an electric Volvo car for more people while also contributing to company margins.”

And what an attractive price point it is. In the US, the Volvo EX30 has an affordable starting price of €36,590 in Europe and $34,950 in the US. And in the US, that price point makes the EX30 more competitive, as it won’t qualify for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act tax credit since it’s not domestically made.

The other striking feature of this compact electric SUV is that it’s crazy fast. The Twin Motor Performance model goes from 0-60 mph in an astounding 3.4 seconds.

Read more: Volvo EX30’s incredible acceleration was an accident…and other fun details

Photos: Volvo Cars

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*