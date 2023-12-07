Hyundai’s new 2024 Kona EV gets $259/mo first lease deal

The new 2024 Hyundai Kona EV is surprisingly affordable to lease in some places. It may even be cheaper to lease than the gas version or 2023 model, with its first lease prices as low as $259 per month.

With Hyundai’s US EV sales tripling in November over last year, the brand says it’s seeing strong demand for its electric models.

Although the IONIQ 5 and 6 get most of the attention, Hyundai’s new 2024 Kona EV is nothing short of a show-stopper.

In April, Hyundai unveiled the new Kona electric in North America at the NY Auto Show. You can immediately see the improvements. The new Kona EV features a bigger, bolder style and more range.

Hyundai’s 2024 Kona EV is improved in nearly every way over the current model. With enhanced aerodynamics, the electric SUV features a drag coefficient of just 0.27. Meanwhile, Hyundai added EV-specific features to make it look more like the IONIQ models.

The inside is larger and more flexible at 104.7″ long, 71.9″ wide, and 62.2″ tall. With a fully foldable second row, the Kona EV features up to 63.7 cubic feet of rear cargo space.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

It will come with two battery options – a standard 48.6 kWh and a larger 64.8 kWh option. The larger battery will offer an expected 260-mile range, while the standard will provide an estimated range of around 200 miles.

2024 Hyundai Kona gets first EV lease deal

Hyundai said the new Kona will be available in late 2023. According to online car research firm CarsDirect, the 2024 Hyundai Kona EV is getting its first lease deal.

A bulletin sent to Hyundai dealers said 2024 Hyundai Kona EV lease prices will start at $259 per month. Depending on where you live, the offer could be better than the gas-powered Kona.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

Through January 2, the 2024 Hyundai Kona SE electric can be leased for $259 for 36 months. That’s with $3,999 due up front and 10,000 miles a year.

The deal is based on the vehicle’s MSRP of $34,010 with destination. Hyundai is passing the $7,500 EV tax credit through leasing, giving it an advantage over the gas-powered model.

However, the lease deals vary by region. In Dallas, the 2024 Kona SEL EV is listed at $299, with $3,999 due at signing. Although the electric model is $7,200 more expensive, the tax credit enables $40 a month lower lease prices.

In other places, like LA, the Kona SEL electric is just $20 more than the gas version. It’s listed at $239 per month, with $3,999 due upfront.

The Kona EV will start at $34,010 as one of the cheapest EVs in the US. If you are looking to score one of the best deals on an EV so far, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find a great deal on a 2024 Hyundai Kona EV near you.