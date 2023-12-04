Kia is updating the EV6 as new images reveal EV9-like design elements

Kia’s first dedicated EV is due for a facelift. The new Kia EV6 was caught testing for the first time, showing design elements pulled from its flagship EV9.

The new Kia EV6 facelift has been spotted testing

After launching in 2021, the Kia EV6 made its mark as a fun-to-drive, spacious EV. Within 40 days of launching, the EV6 gathered over 30,000 pre-orders.

However, that was over two years ago, and several new EVs have hit the market since then. Kia plans to take on the new competition with a range of new EVs. The automaker introduced three new electric models at its first annual EV day in October.

Kia unveiled the EV5 compact crossover in full. It also introduced a pair of new concepts, the EV3 and EV4. The new EVs come months after Kia launched its flagship EV9 electric SUV.

Looking at Kia’s new lineup, there’s one that stands out. It’s the EV6. The brand has introduced several design changes with its new models, but the EV6 has fallen behind.

Kia plans to fix this with a new, updated EV6 model. The new EV6 was spotted testing for the first time on public roads.

From the new images, shared by Auto Express, you can see several design changes. The first thing you will notice is the changes to its headlight shape.

We've spotted the facelifted Kia EV6 testing for the first time! >> https://t.co/QmATh3Zkv7 pic.twitter.com/da9yrJmH4s — Auto Express (@AutoExpress) December 1, 2023

The headlights are thinner and more triangular. Kia has moved toward this design on new models to include its signature Star Map lightning.

Although the camo is covering it, we expect to see upgrades to the front and rear light bars. Other noticeable changes include a new bumper design to improve aerodynamics. You will also notice the new EV6 sitting on a new set of wheels.

Kia has yet to provide any info on the new EV6. It’s expected to still ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform with up to 77.4 kWh battery capacity. However, other upgrades are expected to boost the range to over its current 310 miles.

A video from MOCAR detailed the changes and showed the updated interior last month. Despite retaining most features, Kia is expected to include its latest software and connectivity tech.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

You can expect to see Kia’s new ccNC operating system with dual 12.3-inch displays and instrument screens. The same one is featured in the EV9 (shown above).

Kia confirmed to Auto Express the new EV6 will pull features from its flagship EV9 to align it with its newer design style. Check back for more details closer to launch, which is expected around mid-2024.

Electrek’s Take

Kia’s EV6 helped establish the brand in the new electric era. Kia’s first dedicated EV continues to see demand despite competition flooding the market.

Sales of the Kia EV6 more than doubled in the US this past month. Meanwhile, wholesale shipments are down significantly.

Kia exported 4,291 EV6 models in October, down from a peak of over 8,000 in March. The brand is hoping the new updates can help recharge sales.

The new base EV6 model will likely stay around the $42,600 current starting price, with high-performance GT models running upwards of $60,000. Kia did introduce a new longer-range Light trim to the 2024 lineup to bridge the gap between more range and affordability. The Light Long Range RWD offers up to 310 miles of range, starting at $45,950.

Source: Auto Express