Ford hits new EV sales record in Nov as Lightning becomes best-selling electric truck

Lightning electric pickup sales were up 113% last month, propelling Ford to a new EV sales record in November. Ford is now the second best-selling EV brand behind Tesla in the US.

Ford sets new EV sales record in November

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley broke the news on Friday that F-150 Lightning sales broke a monthly sales record last month.

F-150 Lightning sales more than doubled (+113%) in November, with 4,393 units sold. With the growth, Ford’s Lightning is the best-selling electric pickup through November, edging out the Rivian R1T.

Ford sold more Lightning models last month than it did in the entire third quarter (3,503 units sold). Lightning output was limited in Q3 as Ford retooled its EV plant in Michigan.

In September, a Ford spokesperson told Electrek that Lightning production “is starting to ramp after a six-week shutdown to expand the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.” The spokesperson said Lightning deliveries were limited in July and August.

Overall, Ford sold 8,958 EVs in Nov (+43.2% YOY), a new record. Mustang Mach-E sales were also up 21.3%, with 4,294 units sold.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

The electric crossover led Ford to a record third quarter with 5,872 units sold, representing over 70% of EV sales.

Ford has been ramping Mach-E output all year with “improved Mustang Mach-E inventory flow” beginning at the end of Q2, according to Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Overall sales were down 0.5% last month (145,559), with ICE vehicle sales falling 6.5%. Meanwhile, Ford’s hybrid sales rose 75.2%, placing it in the top three (Toyota, Honda, Ford). The Lightning and Hybrid versions accounted for a quarter of F-150 sales last month.

Electrek’s Take

It’s good to see some positive news from Ford on the EV front. Despite the record-setting performance, Ford is scaling back on several EV investments.

Ford’s CFO, John Lawler, explained on the company’s Q3 earnings call that the company has “taken out some Mustang Mach-E production.”

Lawler added, “We are slowing down several investments,” including at its EV battery plant in Michigan. Ford is delaying around $12 billion in spending altogether.

Ford’s Lightning is gaining several new competitors, with the Tesla Cybertruck launching and the Chevy Silverado RST EV pickup coming next year.

To compete, the company introduced a new “Flash” trim for the 2024 lineup that pulls favorite features from the XLT and Lariat models. It includes an extended range battery with up to 320 miles range, an interior loaded with tech, Ford’s Tow Tech package, and a heat pump, starting under $70,000.

Ford has been running significant promotions on its Lightning EV pickup with up to $15,000 off in incentives.

