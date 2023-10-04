Ford EV sales cross the 20K mark in Q3 on higher Mustang Mach-E demand

Ford posted its third quarter EV sales numbers Tuesday, crossing the 20,000 milestone as production picks up. The biggest star in Q3 was not Ford’s F-150 Lightning but the Mustang Mach-E that carried sales.

Ford Mustang Mach-E carries Q3 EV sales higher

Ford sold 20,962 electric vehicles in Q3, edging out GM with 20,092. The biggest reason behind the growth was Ford’s Mustang Mach-E.

Despite Mach-E sales falling over 20% through the first half of the year as Ford retooled its plant to handle increased capacity, the work seems to be paying off.

Mustang Mach-E sales rose 42.5% in the third quarter, reaching 14,842. Sales of Ford’s electric SUV are heating up, with 5,872 models sold in September alone, a new record and a 152% YOY increase.

In June, Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution at Ford, explained that “Improved Mustang Mach E inventory flow began to hit at the end of Q2,” and we would begin seeing the results.

Ford’s E-Transit is also hitting its strides with its best quarter so far. The E-Transit was the best-selling electric van, with 2,617 units sold, an increase of nearly 90%.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Meanwhile, Ford’s electric pickup sales slipped by 46% from last year. Ford told Electrek last month that “F-150 Lightning production is starting to ramp after a six-week shutdown to expand the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center with limited deliveries across July and August.”

Ford says it’s on track to triple F-150 Lightning production capacity after the revamp. The automaker introduced a new “Flash” trim with 320 miles range, a loaded high-tech cabin, and a heat pump starting at $69,995.

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

The F-150 Flash is based on consumer feedback that Ford built to match with high-demand features. With favorites pulled from the XLT and Lariat variants, Ford says the Flash hits the “sweet spot” for customers looking for a modern electric truck at the right value.

Electrek’s Take

Although it was Ford’s best third quarter for electric vehicle sales, pure EV models still only accounted for just over 4% of its over 500,500 overall sales.

Edging out GM was a bonus, but with 20,962 EVs sold, Ford is still hardly ahead of Rivian, which delivered 15,564 electric models in Q3.

The fourth quarter is shaping up to be an interesting one as automakers ramp up production. Ford’s Lightning is expected to pick up the pace, Rivian says it’s on track to hit its 52,000 annual guidance, and GM is rolling out its Ultium-based models, including the Blazer EV and Silverado EV.