Volvo EX90 three-row electric SUV gets $77,000 starting price, pre-orders now open

A new three-row electric SUV will hit the US market in early 2024. Volvo’s flagship EX90 electric SUV will start at under $77,000 when it goes on sale early next year.

Volvo revealed pricing and configurations for the new electric SUV on Thursday. With a starting price of $76,695, the Volvo EX90 will potentially qualify for the IRA tax credit.

The EX90 will compete with other large electric SUVs, including the Rivian R1S, starting at $78,000.

Volvo’s flagship EV is available in two powertrains – Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance. The AWD Twin Motor features 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The Performance version includes 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

According to Volvo, both variants include a 111 kWh battery that can provide up to 300 miles of range. Buyers can choose from six or seven-seat layouts.

2025 Volvo EX90 price

The base Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Plus trim with seven seats gets a starting price of $76,695 (excluding destination). The higher Ultra trim will run you $81,045. The Ultra trim includes air suspension, soft close doors, 21″ alloy wheels, massage front seats, and more.

Volvo EX90 (Source: Volvo)

Meanwhile, the Performance version starts at $81,695 with seven seats. The Performance Ultra trim starts at $86,045.

Volvo’s EX90 will include the Swedish automaker’s highest level of standard safety features. The company says its “invisible shield” will look out for you with Lidar sensors, cameras, and Volvo’s in-house software. In fact, the EX90 is the safest vehicle Volvo has ever made.

Volvo EX90 three-row seating (Source: Volvo)

Designed for families, the EX90 includes up to 67.6 cubic feet of cargo space. It will also feature the latest in connectivity and tech.

Volvo EX90 interior (Source: Volvo)

Volvo’s EX90 features a new 14.5″ center screen featuring built-in Google, Apple CarPlay, and 5G connectivity.

2025 Volvo EX90 trim Starting price

(*excluding

destination) Twin Motor Plus 7-seater $76,695 Twin Motor Plus 6-seater $77,195 Twin Motor Ultra 7-seater $81,045 Twin Motor Ultra 6-seater $81,545 Performance Plus 7-seater $81,695 Performance Plus 6-seater $82,195 Performance Ultra 7-seater $86,045 Performance Ultra 6-seater $86,545 2025 Volvo EX90 price and configurations

EX90 production is expected to begin in the first half of 2024, with deliveries shortly after. All EX90 models in the US will be built at Volvo’s Ridgeville, SC plant.

Electrek’s Take

At under $77,000 for the base trim, the EX90 is priced to compete. In comparison, the EX90 undercuts rivals like the BMW iX (~$87K), Mercedes EQS (~$105K), and Tesla Model X ($79,990).

With many larger electric SUVs running into the $100K’s, the Volvo EX90 isn’t a bad deal. In addition, with production in SC, the EX90 (trims under $80K) may also qualify for the EV tax credit.

Volvo is doubling down on its goal to go all-electric by 2030 with advanced models at the right prices. The automaker is also launching its smallest and cheapest vehicle, the EX30 (check out our review), starting at around $35,000.