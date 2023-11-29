Quick Charge Podcast: November 29, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck ‘Basecamp’ tent, solar, and beast mode, leak through app
- Tesla Cybertruck has 290 miles (466 km) of range in review unit
- Closer look at Tesla Cybertruck – should we be concerned?
- GM CEO is ‘disappointed’ in EV production, says affordable models will drive adoption
- Hyundai and Kia introduce a new ‘Uni Wheel’ drive system that could revolutionize EV design
- Toyota is raising the price of the 2024 bZ4X with a special financing offer
- Car dealers falsely claim to be ‘voice of customers’ in push for slower electric car adoption
- US may cut automakers some slack on stricter rules for EV tax credits
