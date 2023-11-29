Tesla Cybertruck has 290 miles (466 km) of range in review unit

Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted with about 290 miles (466 km) of range in a review unit ahead of the delivery event tomorrow.

The automaker famously doesn’t work with media in the US since disbanding its PR department back in 2020.

Today, there’s only a handful of publications and content creators that Tesla sometimes provides review units to in North America – namely Motor Trend, Jay Leno, and MKBHD.

Now, the latter has even managed to get access to a Cybertruck ahead of the launch tomorrow and posted a teaser on Instagram:

The image only shows the Cybertruck’s steering wheel and a small portion of the center display.

The latter reveals the range of the Cybertruck:

That’s the displayed range, which is the current range of the vehicle. In previous sightings of the Cybertruck center display, Telsa engineers were using the state-of-charge in percentage, which prevented us from seeing the range.

In a recent sighting, we were able to calculate the range based on a destination in the Cyberturck’s navigation system and the state-of-charge in percentage.

It added up to about 267 miles of range – almost exactly the same as in this sighting.

However, it looks like this Cybertruck tested by MKBHD is actually at about 90% battery charge rather than 100%.

It appears that there should be another white stripe for a total of 10 if it were at 100%:

It would put the range closer to 290 miles (466 km), but that’s the displayed range, which accounts for environmental factors as well as recent driving behaviors (speed and acceleration).

It’s not going to be the official EPA range that the Cybertruck will receive, which Tesla will be able to advertise and announce tomorrow at the delivery event.

Nonetheless, it should be relatively close to that number following these two recent sightings.

What do you think? Happy? Disappointed? Let us know in the comment section below.