Closer look at Tesla Cybertruck – should we be concerned?

We get a closer look at the Tesla Cybertruck with one of the units the automaker is now displaying in its showrooms.

Should we be concerned about the build quality?

Much has been said about the Cybertruck build quality even before the truck has made it to market.

We recently reported on how that talk isn’t worth much since we are only looking at pre-production units, but now things are different.

Tesla has started bringing Cybertrucks into showrooms ahead of the start of deliveries this week.

Now, it is fair to judge the build quality if Tesla is bringing those vehicles into showrooms. Also, we are less than a week away from the delivery event, which should mean that those are production-intent vehicles.

Electrek/9to5’s Fernando Silva went to the NYC Tesla store to take a close look at the Cybertruck on display.

Here are a bunch of high-resolution pictures of the Cybertruck:

This is one of the best-looking Cybertrucks that I have seen in the wave of pickups that just hit Tesla showrooms in North America.

For example, the panel gaps are pretty sharp here:

But even this display unit is not perfect.

For example, the panel gap on the front bumper is way bigger at the top rather than at the bottom:

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk told the Cybertruck team that there needs to be a higher focus quality with the electric pickup because its sharp design and stainless steel finish make flaws more visible.

Electrek’s Take

I think he is right.

Every little defect is jumping into focus. I think there’s room for concern.

I have hope that Tesla can solve this, but the automaker is known to solve problems on the go and therefore, I believe it’s going to be rough early in the Cybertruck production.

It’s not like Tesla doesn’t have tons of eyes on it. A lot of people will put pressure on the company over this.

It should make things interesting.