Tesla Cybertruck ‘Basecamp’ tent, solar, and beast mode, leak through app

Tesla Cybertruck options and accessories have leaked through a mobile app update revealing a ‘Basecamp’ tent, solar option, and new “Beast mode”.

We are just a day away from getting all the details about the Cybertruck direct from Tesla, but a leak is now giving us some details ahead of time.

The leak is coming through an update to Tesla’s mobile app in order to integrate Cybertruck into it. X user Tesla_App_iOS, who compiles changes to Tesla’s iOS app, found the tidbits of information.

First off, we get to see one of the first accessories Tesla plans to sell with the Cybertruck: it’s called “Basecapmp”.

Tesla leaked the name and 3D renders of the tent system that fits in the back of the electric pickup truck:

According to the information in the app, it will come with a matress.

The app also makes mention of a “Beast Mode”, which appears to be some kind of “Ludicrous” or “Plaid” mode, but for the Cybertruck. Marshawn Lynch’s trademarked brand but for Truck acceleration.

The leak included a render of the mode:

The app leak also reveals the official two options for wheels the Cybertruck – standard on top and premium below:

However, the app doesn’t include a look at the wheels without the wheel covers. It includes the following Wheel options:

CybertruckBase18 CybertruckBase20 CybertruckPremium

The app leak also appears to confirm that the lightbar, which has sometimes being seen at the top of some Cybertruck prototypes, will indeed be optional.

Finally, the app also makes reference to “Cybertruck solar”.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did previously said that Tesla plans to offer a tonneau cover with solar cells embedded into it. It looks like this confirms that the option is indeed coming.

We should have all the details tomorrow afternoon when Tesla will hold a delivery event for the Cybertruck.