Toyota is raising the price of the 2024 bZ4X with a special financing offer

The 2024 Toyota bZ4X will cost slightly more than the previous model. To sweeten the deal, Toyota is already offering a special financing rate.

Toyota’s sole electric car in the US is getting more expensive. According to recent order guide data from Cars Direct, the 2024 Toyota bZ4X price will be up to $1,070 higher than the current model.

The entry-level 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE has an MSRP of $43,070 (without destination), compared to $42,000 for the 2023MY.

For the AWD variant, prices start at $45,150. It’s also seeing prices go up by $1,070. Meanwhile, the 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited will run you $47,180, or $49,260 for the AWD version. Both are $480 higher than the previous models.

Toyota has yet to release range and other specs for the updated mode. The 2023 XLE base model has up to 252 miles range, while the AWD version gets 228 miles. For the higher Limited trim, you can get up to 242 miles or 222 miles with AWD.

2023 Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

The report notes that at $43,070, the 2024 bZ4X price is just $370 less than the popular Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Toyota sweetens 2024 bZ4X price with financing deal

Despite higher prices, Toyota is keeping the incentives rolling with the 2024 bZ4X electric SUV. A new bulletin sent to dealers this month shows the new model has interest rates as low as 1.99% APR.

The special 1.99% APR financial deal is good through December 5 for up to 72 months. It’s the same offer as the 2023MY.

2024 Toyota bZ4X trim Starting price

(excluding dest.) XLE $43,070 XLE AWD $45,150 Limited $47,180 Limited AWD $49,260 2024 Toyota bZ4X prices (Source: Cars Direct)

This is a regional deal shown in cities like LA, San Francisco, Denver, and more. Other cities like Houston and Kansas City offer 3.99% for 48 months. Buyers can also opt for 4.99% APR for 60 months or 5.49% for 72 months.

The rates can make a significant difference. Estimates from Cars Direct suggest a 6-year loan on a $45,000 bZ4X would cost over $5,100 more in Texas than California.

Another analysis shows the new bZ4X could be nearly $7,000 cheaper to finance than a similarly priced Tesla Model Y. Tesla’s 6-year financing rate is 6.69%. However, Tesla still has the advantage as it qualifies for the IRA tax credit.

2023 Toyota bZ4X interior (Source: Toyota)

Tesla’s Model Y starts at $45,380 before the tax credit. That’s about $1,500 more than the 2024 Toyota bZ4X starting price, including destination. The Model Y offers a 260-mile range, slightly more than the bZ4X. For $48,990, you can get the Model Y Long Range with up to 330 miles range.

Meanwhile, Toyota can still pass the $7,500 tax credit for leases through a loophole for commercial vehicles.

Are you ready to take advantage of some of the best deals on Toyota and Tesla EVs yet? You can use our links below to get started today: