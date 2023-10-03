Nissan’s new Hyper Urban electric crossover concept is a bold vision of the future

Is this our first look at Nissan’s next-gen electric SUV? The automaker revealed its Hyper Urban electric SUV concept, giving a glimpse into Nissan’s future design and tech offerings.

Nissan is previewing future electric models as it looks to advance its position, with EV sales gaining momentum globally. The automaker revealed a new sporty electric hatchback concept last week after announcing plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2030.

The Hyper Urban electric SUV is the first of a new series of Nissan EV concepts revealed digitally on Tuesday.

Nissan says each concept will be revealed one by one leading up to the Japan Auto Show later this month. Each model has a “symbolic character” with custom features for different lifestyles and goals.

The new series features the word Hyper to express the “heightened excitement” they aim to bring. Nissan’s first concept, the Hyper Urban electric SUV, looks like it’s straight out of a Sci-fi flick, but the automaker claims it represents its future design and tech capabilities.

Nissan’s new electric crossover targets city and suburban users with sophisticated styling and design features.

Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover concept (Source: Nissan)

Meet the Nissan Hyper Urban electric SUV

There’s no mistaking this for a concept car. The electric crossover is shaped like an SUV but includes a sporty silhouette with bold angular surfaces and character lines.

The massive, wide tires add to the vehicle’s rugged and futuristic design. Like the electric hatchback concept introduced last week, the Hyper Urban SUV includes concept-like features, including butterfly doors and an interior living space.

Nissan designed the interior to blend in with urban living spaces. Inspired by a kaleidoscope, the instrument panel and display are fully customizable to fit the driver’s mood.

One of the coolest features is the collapsable front seats that fold flat into the back seats. Users can kick back with their feet up in a lounge-like relaxing space. The armrest transforms into a digital screen for entertainment while relaxing.

Nissan Hyper Urban EV interior (Source: Nissan)

Nissan says, “Park it inside a lift apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind.”

The concept will include advanced features like V2H to power and save on energy costs. It will also feature V2G and intelligent charging with AI to autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings.

Check back for more electric Nissan concepts like the Hyper Urban SUV leading up to the Japan Auto Show, with press days beginning on October 25.

Electrek’s Take

The Hyper Urban SUV is another fun concept idea from Nissan, but where are the actual models at this point?

Nissan was once viewed as a pioneer in the EV industry, releasing the all-electric LEAF hatch in 2010.

However, the industry’s transition is well underway, and most automakers have released more advanced EVs with longer range and improved features. It took Nissan over a decade to release its second all-electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya, which began rolling out late last year.

The automaker has previewed several upcoming EVs to dealers, including a LEAF successor, a performance sedan (a potential replacement for the Maxima), and an electric crossover.

Nissan will kick off its electric campaign around 2025 with plans to launch 19 new EVs by the end of the decade. To remain relevant by then, Nissan will need to get a move on. Enough with the concepts. Where are the actual models?