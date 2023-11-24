Kia EV9 gets a special financing rate as low as 3.25%, new rebate

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV is already racking up the deals ahead of deliveries in the US. The 2024 Kia EV9 is now available for a special financing rate as low as 3.25%.

2024 Kia EV9 gets special financing rates

Although Kia’s new electric SUV is garnering “significant consumer interest,” the automaker is launching it with all sorts of deals.

Earlier this month, we learned the 2024 EV9 would be offered to lease for as low as $599 per month. The offer is for 36 months, with $5,999 due at signing. That’s nearly as good of a deal as a loaded Kia Telluride.

According to a new dealer memo, Kia is offering a $3,750 Customer Cash credit for US buyers at launch. Meanwhile, Kia is offering an alternative special financial rate on the 2024 EV9 for as low as 3.25% APR for 48 months. The deal extends to 3.99% APR for 60 months, 4.99% for 72, or 6.49% APR for 84 months.

Kia has yet to provide lease info for the base EV9 Light trim, but the Light Long Range RWD model is available for $599 per month with up to 304 miles of range. That’s based on an MSRP of $60,695 (including destination).



Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Lease deal

(per month

W/ $5,999 due

at signing) Light RWD $56,395 230 N/A Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 $599 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 $659 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 N/A GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 N/A Kia EV9 trim prices, range, and lease deals

Although the Light Long Range costs $4,300 more than the entry-level trim, it features 74 extra miles range (compared to the Light RWD 230 miles range).

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Meanwhile, the AWD Wind is available to lease for $659 per month, with $5,999 due at signing. The 2024 Kia EV9 Wind has an MSRP of $65,395 with up to 280 miles range.

Online auto research firm CarsDirect also found a hidden “Dealer Choice” incentive. It enables dealerships to offer the 2024 Kia EV9 with special rates as low as 5.25% for 48 months, and you get the $3,750 incentive. However, dealers can mark the rate up by 1%.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

According to the firm’s research, the EV9 has better residual values than Kia’s first dedicated electric car, the EV6.

Electrek’s Take

The 2024 Kia EV9 deals are even better than what’s offered on the Telluride. A $3,750 incentive or $7,500 to lease makes the deal even sweeter.

At 197.2 inches long, the EV9 is slightly bigger than the Telluride, but it’s the same height (70.1 inches) and width (77.9 inches).

These are better deals than we’ve seen for other new electric SUVs, including the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. Chevy is offering the Blazer EV for a lease rate of 7.99% for 36 months.

The 2024 Blazer EV 2LT AWD trim is available at $56,715, while the RS AWD model starts at $60,215. Both models feature a 279-mile range. Chevy is not passing on the $7,500 tax credit for leases. Instead, it’s allowing for inflated lease residuals.

After opening EV9 orders last month, Kia America’s VP of sales, Erica Watson, said the three-row electric SUV has “already gathered significant consumer interest with pre-orders.”

In light of this, Kia sent a letter to dealers asking them “to retail the EV9 without mark-up over the MSRP.” The first EV9 deliveries are expected by the end of the year.