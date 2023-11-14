Kia offers $599/mo lease deal on the new 2024 EV9 electric SUV with over 300 miles range

The first three-row Kia electric SUV is expected to hit dealerships in the next month or so. The all-new Kia EV9 already has its first lease deal, and it may be better than you expected.

Kia introduces 2024 EV9 lease deals

Kia’s new 2024 EV9 electric SUV can be leased for as low as $599 per month for 36 months. That’s with $5,999 due at signing. According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, that’s nearly a better lease deal than a loaded Kia Telluride.

The lease deal is based on the 2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range’s MSRP of $60,695 (including a $1,495 destination fee) with up to 304 miles range.

Although the base EV9 Light has a cheaper starting price of $56,395 (inc. destination), the range is much lower (74 miles) with up to 223 miles.

The all-wheel-drive (AWD) 2024 EV9 Wind is available to lease for $659 per month ( $5,999 due at signing). The AWD Wind trim is listed with an MSRP of $65,395. Kia’s EV9 Wind fits up to 7 with more power but has slightly less range at 280 miles.

Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Lease deal

(per month

W/ $5,999 due

at signing) Light RWD $56,395 230 N/A Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 $599 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 $659 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 N/A GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 N/A Kia EV9 trim prices, range, and lease deals

Kia’s lease deals include $7,500 in lease cash, which is currently being offered on the EV6. With the upfront costs factored in, the Light will be $766 per month, while the Wind will run you at $826.

Kia EV9 GT-Line(Source: Kia)

With “significant consumer interest” already, Kia has asked dealers to avoid EV9 markups. After opening pre-orders last month, Eric Watson, Kia America’s VP of sales, said the new EV has “already gathered significant consumer interest with pre-orders.”

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

When Kia’s first dedicated electric car, the EV6, was introduced, reports claimed markups as high as $20,000.

Kia is introducing a new Long Range Light EV6 trim to its 2024 lineup with up to 310 miles range and an MSRP of $45,950. The automaker believes the new trim will hit the sweet spot between cost and range.

If you don’t want a big SUV, Kia’s EV6 offers great efficiency, a spacious interior, and a zippy ride. There’s even a 576 hp EV6 GT that will beat a Lamborghini and Ferrari in a race. Check out our link to find great deals on an EV6 near you today.