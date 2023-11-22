Chevy Blazer EV lease rates revealed with new promotional offers

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of Chevy’s new all-electric SUV, now may be the time. The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is now available for a 36-month lease with promotional rates.

Before last week, the Chevy Blazer EV was excluded from promotional rates. However, according to online auto research firm CarsDirect, that is no longer the case.

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is available for a lease rate of 7.99% for 36 months. This translates to a money factor (or financing costs) of 0.00332.

As the report notes, this is higher than other GM promotional rates but is still lower than its standard.

GM opened order requests for the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in early September. The 2LT AWD trim is available at $56,715, while the RS AWD starts at $60,215. Both trims feature 279 miles EPA-est range.

The lease deal applies to both the 2LT and RS models. Those with qualifying credit may also be eligible for a waived deposit.

Chevy Blazer EV 2LT (Source: Chevrolet)

What to know about the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV lease rates

As the report notes, Chevy dealers are not passing the $7,500 tax credit for leases, unlike other EVs. Instead, GM is allowing for inflated lease residuals. This will enable you to pay less of the vehicle’s cost.

Although you don’t have to pay as much, the residual value of the Blazer EV 2LT is 51%, meaning you’re still paying for half the vehicle on a three-year lease.

Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: Chevrolet)

Without a confirmed down payment, it’s hard to determine how good of a deal the promotional rates offer.

Meanwhile, some dealers have marked up the Chevy Blazer EV by as much as $10,000 over MSRP. One dealer claimed the adjustment was based on supply and demand “as well as the current market situation.”

Chevy Blazer EV SS (Source: GM)

Meanwhile, a high-performance SS trim and RWD options will be “available at a later date,” according to Chevy. Although the SS was expected to be the first trim to launch, it’s been pushed back until spring 2024. Starting prices are expected around $69,995.

Chevy Blazer EV deliveries began last quarter, with 19 models handed over through September.