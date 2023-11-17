Guangzhou Auto Show roundup: BEV debuts from XPeng, ZEEKR, Li Auto, BYD, and more

We’ve been covering several prominent Chinese automakers teasing their latest EV models in the preceding weeks, ahead of the Guangzhou Auto Show. The annual event kicked off in China earlier today and immediately delivered several model debuts. Here’s a quick recap.

Auto Guangzhou is an event held each year in the largest city of southern China by the Guangzhou Zhanlian Exhibition Service Co., Ltd, usually taking place in November or December.

As one of the more popular auto shows in China in a city that’s home to several EV automakers, Auto Guangzhou makes for a wonderful stage to introduce new vehicles and adjacent technologies.

We’ve been covering several announcement from Chinese automakers the past month leading up to today’s event, including debuts from BYD, ZEEKR, and XPeng Motors to name a few. However, we also so some launches we weren’t originally aware of, including the Cyberster roadster from MG.

Here’s the lowdown of some of the BEVs that made their official debut or launch in Guangzhou today.

Credit: XPeng Motors



Lots of fresh EVs present at the Guangzhou Auto Show

Starting with the images above, XPeng Motors showcased its new X9 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in its physical form for the first time at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The automaker’s latest model was originally revealed during its annual 1024 Tech Day in October, but this was the public’s first opportunity to see the minivan up close and get inside.

Starting at a price of RMB 388,000 ($53,800), the X9 is now available for pre-order in China for RMB 2,000 ($277) down. The official launch is expected next month ahead of deliveries in January. No word yet on whether this will be another model XPeng sends over to Europe, but we’d expect it to stay in China only, as that’s where the small but growing MPV market is truly relevant.

The imminent launch of the X9 could put some competitive pressure on PHEV manufacturer Li Auto, which debuted its first ever BEV – the Mega – also an MPV, during today’s Auto Show in Guangzhou. Up until today, we had only seen a camouflaged version of the EV driving near the automaker’s headquarters this past September, but attendees got to see the Mega in person today, along with a bold promise from its makers:

We are confident that the Li Mega will be the first choice for families priced above RMB 500,000 yuan. It will be the number one seller in that price range, regardless of energy form, regardless of body style.

Li Auto didn’t share much else about the Mega, other than that it will arrive priced under RMB 600,000 ($83,200). Pre-orders opened today of which Li Auto says it received over 10,000 in the first two hours, according to CnEVPost. The Mega’s official launch will be in December, followed by deliveries slotted for February 2024. Here are some images from Li Auto. Sort of looks like a huge Prius, no?

Credit: Li Auto





Another BEV that made its official public debut at day one of the Guangzhou Auto Show, was the ZEEKR 007 – the Chinese automaker’s first-ever sedan. This has been one we’ve been following closely the past two weeks after ZEEKR began teasing silhouetted images.

We’ve gotten glimpses of the exterior and interior since, but today’s reveal was the first full-blown look at the electric sedan inside and out. Like the EVs mentioned above, ZEEKR kicked off 007 pre-orders following the debut, claiming to receive over 5,000 suitors in the first 30-minutes (take that Li Auto).

The sedan starts at RMB 229,900 ($31,900) and will begin deliveries in China in January. As we previously mentioned, the 007 sedan is ZEEKR’s first EV model designed for mass-market appeal, so we’d expect this one to join its 001 and X siblings in the automaker’s newly entered markets of Europe.

Credit: ZEEKR

Two more debuts that took place during today’s Auto Show in Guangzhou came from BYD and MG Motor. Electrek‘s own Peter Johnson covered the launch of the BYD Sea Lion 07 in detail today, so we recommend checking out his report here to learn more.

Last but not least however, was the Chinese launch of the Cyberster from MG Motor. This is an all-electric roadster we covered years ago when it was announced as a mere concept. Now, the Cyberster hits the Chinese market in three available trims and the capability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.2 seconds.

Credit: MG Motor

The three trims are called Glamour Edition, Style Edition, and Pioneer Edition, and start at prices of RMB 319,800 ($44,340), RMB 339,800 ($47,115), and RMB 359,800 ($49,900) respectively. Not bad!

That’s all for now, although there is plenty more EV news coming out of the Guangzhou Auto Show today and the rest of the weekend.