GM’s Chevy Silverado EV lands in China in first overseas debut

The Chevy Silverado EV debuted in China recently as its first overseas trip outside of North America. GM may be launching its electric pickup in China’s booming EV market.

Is GM launching the Chevy Silverado EV in China?

The Chevy Silverado EV appeared at the China International Import Expo earlier this month, the world’s largest import show.

It’s also one of the biggest trade fairs in China. GM launched a new premium import business, The Durant Guild, last year to expand its iconic brands across China.

Named after GM founder Billy Durant, the Durant Guild “will enable us to enter new market segments in China,” Julian Blisset, president of GM China, said last year.

The business began hosting one-week pop-up events in Shanghai to spread awareness, displaying vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV.

Based on “enthusiastic feedback,” GM decided to raise the stakes. The automaker displayed several new models at the Expo, including the Silverado EV and Hummer EV pickup.

Chevy Silverado EV RST (Source: Chevrolet)

GM said the Silverado EV was the star of the show. The company brought out the Silverado EV RST trim, similar to the concept shown at CES 2022.

Chevy Silverado EV RST (Source: Chevrolet)

Based on the Ultium platform, the same one powering the Hummer EV, the electric Silverado will offer up to 450 miles range. It also provides up to 754 hp and 10,000 lbs of max towing power (watch it take on a gas-powered F-150 in a tow test).

Electrek’s Take

The Silverado EV work truck edition already launched in the US, but the RST First Edition is being delayed.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra explained on the company’s Q3 earnings call that the company is pushing back the launch of three models. This includes the Silverado EV RST, Equinox EV, and GMC Sierra EV Denali. The company says it’s to “ensure their success.”

The Silverado RST was initially expected to launch by the end of the year, but it will be pushed back by “a few months.”

The company delivered 18 Silverado EVs (WT edition) through September in the US. By showing off the electric truck in China, GM is gauging interest from buyers in the region.

Several Chinese automakers have or plan to release electric trucks to take on the growing market. Pickups have become more popular in China since COVID-19 as people look to spend more time outdoors and further away from cities.

Source: GM China, GM Authority