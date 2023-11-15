 Skip to main content

Which EVs charge the fastest? Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche lead in new charging test

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 15 2023 - 11:04 am PT
10 Comments
EVs-charge-fastest

Charging speed can be a big part of buying an electric vehicle. Are you wondering which EVs charge the fastest? A new Edmunds EV charging test shows Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche electric cars top the list. Check out the full list below.

In the “first independent measure of how quickly a car can add range to its battery,” Edmunds‘ new EV charging test establishes a new standard.

The study shows the average miles per charging hour based on real-world testing and empirical data. In other words, you can see how many miles an EV can add in an hour of fast charging. The higher the miles per charging hour, the less time spent waiting.

Since automakers use various standards (Ex: 10%-80%, or 100 miles in 20 minutes), the new test provides a set standard, allowing you to compare which EVs charge the fastest.

Edmunds teamed up with EV-testing specialist P3 to ensure the most accurate data. P3 monitors and records electricity use during an EV charging session. The data is then combined with other Edmunds info to provide detailed data for buyers.

Knowing how fast an EV will charge can be a big factor in buying a new vehicle, especially for those without the option of home charging.

fastest-charging-EVs
(Source: Rivian)

Which EVs charge the fastest?

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited RWD topped the list with 868 miles per charging hour. It was followed by the Kia EV6 Wind RWD (769 mi/hr), the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited AWD (764 mi/hr), and the Porsche Taycan 4S (690 mi/hr). Kia’s EV6 GT-Line (678 mi/hr) rounded out the top five.

EVs-charge-fastest
Top ten fastest-charging EVs (Source: Edmunds)

Edmunds tested nearly every electric vehicle on the US market with 43 different models. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+, Genesis Electrified G80, Porsche Taycan GTS, and Tesla’s Model 3 Long Range made the top ten. Here’s a look at the rest of the list.

RankElectric VehicleEdmunds tested
miles per charging hour
(mi/hr)		Average time to
add 100 miles of range
12024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD86806:54
22022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD76907:48
32024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD76407:51
42020 Porsche Taycan 4S69008:41
52022 Kia EV6 GT Line67808:51
62022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 dual motor67308:54
72022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+59310:06
82023 Genesis Electrified G8058810:12
92022 Porsche Taycan GTS58410:16
102023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range56910:33
112021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo56910:32
122023 Kia EV6 GT56810:33
132024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD54311:02
142021 Tesla Model Y Long Range53811:08
152022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic53011:18
162021 Tesla Model S Plaid52311:27
172023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350+51811:34
182022 Lucid Air Grand Touring51811:35
192023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450+49612:06
202024 BMW i5 eDrive4047712:34
Top 20 fastest-charging EVs (Source: Edmunds)

Other notable vehicles include the Tesla Model Y Performance (476 mi/hr), Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (396 mi/hr), Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Ext Range (332 mi/hr), and Rivian R1T Launch Edition (316 mi/hr).

  • EVs-charge-fastest
    (Source: Edmunds)
  • EVs-charge-fastest
    (Source: Edmunds)
  • EVs-charge-fastest
    (Source: Edmunds)

At the bottom of the list were the Chevy Bolt EUV (172 mi/hr), Chevy Bolt (179 mi/hr), and the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (294 mi/hr).

Source: Edmunds

Comments

