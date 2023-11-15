Which EVs charge the fastest? Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche lead in new charging test

Charging speed can be a big part of buying an electric vehicle. Are you wondering which EVs charge the fastest? A new Edmunds EV charging test shows Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche electric cars top the list. Check out the full list below.

In the “first independent measure of how quickly a car can add range to its battery,” Edmunds‘ new EV charging test establishes a new standard.

The study shows the average miles per charging hour based on real-world testing and empirical data. In other words, you can see how many miles an EV can add in an hour of fast charging. The higher the miles per charging hour, the less time spent waiting.

Since automakers use various standards (Ex: 10%-80%, or 100 miles in 20 minutes), the new test provides a set standard, allowing you to compare which EVs charge the fastest.

Edmunds teamed up with EV-testing specialist P3 to ensure the most accurate data. P3 monitors and records electricity use during an EV charging session. The data is then combined with other Edmunds info to provide detailed data for buyers.

Knowing how fast an EV will charge can be a big factor in buying a new vehicle, especially for those without the option of home charging.

Which EVs charge the fastest?

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited RWD topped the list with 868 miles per charging hour. It was followed by the Kia EV6 Wind RWD (769 mi/hr), the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited AWD (764 mi/hr), and the Porsche Taycan 4S (690 mi/hr). Kia’s EV6 GT-Line (678 mi/hr) rounded out the top five.

Top ten fastest-charging EVs (Source: Edmunds)

Edmunds tested nearly every electric vehicle on the US market with 43 different models. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+, Genesis Electrified G80, Porsche Taycan GTS, and Tesla’s Model 3 Long Range made the top ten. Here’s a look at the rest of the list.

Rank Electric Vehicle Edmunds tested

miles per charging hour

(mi/hr) Average time to

add 100 miles of range 1 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD 868 06:54 2 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD 769 07:48 3 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD 764 07:51 4 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 690 08:41 5 2022 Kia EV6 GT Line 678 08:51 6 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 dual motor 673 08:54 7 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ 593 10:06 8 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 588 10:12 9 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS 584 10:16 10 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 569 10:33 11 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 569 10:32 12 2023 Kia EV6 GT 568 10:33 13 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD 543 11:02 14 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range 538 11:08 15 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic 530 11:18 16 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 523 11:27 17 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350+ 518 11:34 18 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 518 11:35 19 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450+ 496 12:06 20 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 477 12:34 Top 20 fastest-charging EVs (Source: Edmunds)

Other notable vehicles include the Tesla Model Y Performance (476 mi/hr), Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (396 mi/hr), Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Ext Range (332 mi/hr), and Rivian R1T Launch Edition (316 mi/hr).

At the bottom of the list were the Chevy Bolt EUV (172 mi/hr), Chevy Bolt (179 mi/hr), and the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (294 mi/hr).

