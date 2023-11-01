Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 set new September US sales records

Who says EVs are not selling in the US? Hyundai and Kia’s most popular electric models set new September US sales records, with momentum expected to continue into the end of the year.

Korea’s largest automakers are taking advantage of the growing US electric vehicle market. Kia and Hyundai achieved 15 straight months of growth in the US last month.

Kia’s EV6 set a new October sales record with 1,542 models sold, up 30% over last year. Although Kia doesn’t provide a breakdown for its Niro EV model, the company said overall EV sales were up 83% YOY.

The automaker recently revealed 2024 EV6 pricing, including a new longer-range Light variant starting under $50,000.

Kia also opened orders for its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9, in October. The Kia EV9 starts at $54,900 with up to 230 miles range. For $59,200, the Long Range version offers up to 304 miles range.

Eric Watson, VP of sales at Kia America, said, “The upcoming 2024 EV9, set for release soon, has already garnered significant consumer interest with pre-orders, establishing its presence in the competitive electric SUV segment from the start.”

2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

Hyundai and Kia set new September EV sales records

Meanwhile, Kia’s parent company, Hyundai, also set a new September EV sales record. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 electric SUV sales reached 2,979, up 89% from last year.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, commented on the success, saying, “Hyundai is rolling into November with momentum and our proven Winter Sales Event promotion and strong marketing support starts now.”

Hyundai EV Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct IONIQ 5 1,548 2,074 2,114 2,323 2,446 3,136 4,135 3,572 3,958 2,979 IONIQ 6 N/A N/A 222 890 971 1,162 1,745 1,663 1,665 1,239 Hyundai US EV sales YTD (Source: Hyundai Motor America)

The automaker has sold 28,285 IONIQ 5 models in the US this year as one of the best-selling EVs.

Although sales are down from the summer months, this is a typical seasonal trend that generally picks back up into winter.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai also sold 1,239 IONIQ 6 models, as sales reached 9,557 so far in 2023. The company recently announced the 2024 IONIQ 6 will start at $38,615, over $4,000 less than this year’s model.

The growth comes after Hyundai introduced several incentives and promotions over the past few months.

Hyundai slashed EV lease prices last month, offering some of the cheapest rates since launching. It also ran a promo that gave those buying or leasing an IONIQ 5 or 6 model a free ChargePoint Home charger and a $600 credit. However, that deal ended at the end of October.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

It looks like Hyundai is already introducing its next round of promotions with the upcoming “Winter Sales Event.” We will keep you posted on the latest Hyundai deals.

