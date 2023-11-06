Aqua superPower installs High Power Marine charging system in Monaco, finds new partner

Leading marine charging network Aqua superPower continues to expand the availability of its high-power charging technology for electric boats, bolstering its presence at the exclusive Yacht Club de Monaco. Furthermore, the company has announced a new partner to help scale and manage its growing network of marine chargers.

Aqua superPower controls an entire marine-specific, dockside network of fast chargers for electric boats, utilizing connected software and an accessible app for fast chargers specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments.

The marine fast charging network began expanding its footprint throughout 2022, following a partnership in late 2021 with Tritium – a DCFC hardware and software manufacturer. Since then, the company has teamed up with several electric boat brands, including Swedish electric boast manufacturer X Shore.

Last fall, Ingenity Electric and Aqua superPower announced a new partnership in which the companies would jointly promote marine e-mobility in the sports and leisure boat sector while driving compatibility standards throughout.

Other collaborations have included attendance at this summer’s Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) held at the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM). During the event, Aqua superPower showcased its E-Dock – a floating bamboo pontoon equipped with AC marine chargers with the ability to replenish 20 electric boats at the same time.

Today, the company announced it has expanded its footprint of marine charging at the YCM, alongside details of a new partnership to help support those piles.

Credit: Aqua superPower



Aqua superPower finds new marine charging partner

According to news from Aqua superPower today, the Yacht Club de Monaco is the first marina to install two Aqua 200 HPC marine charging piles. Combined with previous AC and DC Aqua marine chargers that have been added to the marina since 2019, YCM has contributed to the largest installation of public marine fast charging on a single pontoon. Per the general secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, Bernard d’Alessandri:

Monaco has always fostered its tradition as a pioneer in motorboating, notably with the organisation of the first international powerboat meetings at the turn of the 20th century. Today, the Yacht Club de Monaco continues this tradition of innovation through its collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, by hosting international events such as the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous (21-22 March 2024) or the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (22-23 September 2024), and by organising the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1-6 July 2024), with the aim to build a sustainable yachting sector.

The new Aqua High Power Marine Charging System features two stainless steel satellite piles, each offering dual CCS2 IP 69 standard charging connectors. The system is powered by a modular rack-style converter cabinet that can deliver up to 600 kW of total charging power to up to eight Aqua satellite charging points. The company states that as electric boats become more prominent, its charging system already comes equipped with the freedom to expand as needed.

In addition to the expanded marine charging solutions in Monaco, Aqua superPower announced a new partnership with scalable EV charging solutions developer Kempower. The partnership aims to support clients like the YCM, managing its growing electric boat charging while helping enhance revenue opportunities. Aqua superPower CEO Alex Bamberg also spoke:

We constantly seek proven ‘best-in-class’ technology partners in the development of our marine fast charging network and infrastructure. We elected to work with Kempower for their scalable system architecture and seamless user experience. Our partnership enables us to provide the resilient and high-power marine fast charging that meets the commercial and leisure user demands at Yacht Club de Monaco. Our approach is centered on delivering future-proof Aqua certified marine charging infrastructure dependent on usage and location that provides the confidence to transition to clean electric boating. This has been made possible through the fantastic commitment of Yacht Club de Monaco as a global pioneer in marine e-mobility and innovation.

Looking ahead, Aqua superPower will showcase its lineup of marine charging solutions at METSTRADE in the Netherlands from November 15-17.