You could win $3,000 if you make a cool video about your EV for the EPA

Get your creative juices flowing, EV fans: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a contest in which you can win a cash prize for making a short video about your EV.

The contest, which runs until January 23, 2024, is called “My Electric Ride: An EV Transportation Video Challenge,” and the prizes are up to $3,000.

EPA launched this pro-EV video contest so that EV adopters can help spread the word about how great sustainable transportation is. (Because it is.)

Do you ride your e-bike to work daily and want to share your experience? Is there something in particular about driving an electric car that you genuinely love? Tell everyone about it, and let your imagination fly.

Here’s how it works: You shoot and submit a one- to two-minute video about your electric ride. Participants can submit videos in one of three categories:

Personal mobility: Electric two- and three-wheel personal mobility devices such as e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters, or e-cargo bikes.

Electric two- and three-wheel personal mobility devices such as e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters, or e-cargo bikes. Electric vehicles: Electric vehicles such as cars, trucks, or SUVs.

Electric vehicles such as cars, trucks, or SUVs. Electric buses: Electric buses such as school buses, shuttle buses, or transit buses.

EPA will choose nine winning videos – each category will have a first, second, and third-place winner. The videos will be judged on their creativity, originality, and effectiveness in getting across their positive message about electric transportation. EPA may feature the winning videos on its website and social media channels.

You’re probably making TikToks about your electric bike or Tesla anyway. So get rewarded for it – and help others learn how great it is to go electric.

You can learn more about the EV Transportation Video Challenge and get video submission instructions by clicking this link.

Again, submissions are due by January 23, 2024.

Read more: Here’s why EPA’s $400M in electric school bus grants matter and how they’ll be allocated

Photo: Arcimoto

