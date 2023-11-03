Meet BLUETTI’s new AC2A and AC70 – fantastic compact portable power

Energy storage leader BLUETTI has debuted its latest innovations just in time for your fun fall outdoor excursions – check out the AC2A and the AC70.

The cool, crisp air of fall pulls us outdoors, but before you head out for weekend camping trips, cozy cabin getaways, or tailgate parties, you need to bring a reliable and clean power source to keep your gadgets charged. Check out BLUETTI’s AC2A and AC70 below.

The AC2A – small but mighty

The AC2A weighs only 3.6 kg (7.9 lbs) and can be slipped easily into a backpack or carried one-handed with its built-in handle.

The toaster-sized battery packs a power punch – it delivers a 300 W AC output with a 600 W surge. It can charge up everything from phones and tablets to LED string lights, projectors, and CPAP machines. It has six ports, including a high-speed 100 W USB-C port.

When it’s time to charge the AC2A, it’s a breeze. You can plug it into a wall outlet for 270 W input, and it takes just 1.4 hours for a full recharge. Want to go off-grid and tap into the sun’s clean energy? Use the 200 W solar charging option that will recharge it in just 1.5 hours. The AC2A is energy efficient – it has BLUETTI’s lowest no-load loss at just 7.5 W.

The AC2A automatically stops charging when it’s fully charged, and if you use it until the batteries are dead, never fear – it will instantly activate when connected to a power source, ensuring you’re never left powerless.

The AC2A’s early bird price is just $179, and Electrek readers get a discount of $5 by using the code Electrek5. But this special price and discount are only being offered during the debut price period of November 2-17 – so don’t wait!

The AC70 – a mobile powerhouse

Meet the AC70, the upgraded version of the popular 716 Wh / 800 W EB70S. With a generous capacity of 768 Wh, it easily delivers during long road trips and emergency backup situations.

A 1,000 W continuous output with an impressive 2,000 W peak will keep anything from refrigerators and slow cookers to coffee makers humming. The AC70 can even run high-inductive-load appliances that typically draw 2,000 W, such as mini kettles, hairdryers, and small power tools.

What sets the AC70 apart is its flexibility in charging options and charging speed. You can juice it up through wall outlets, solar panels, car chargers, or generators.

As one of BLUETTI’s fastest portable power stations, it goes from 0-80% in just 45 minutes and achieves a full charge in a mere 1.5 hours via 850 W AC charging. Plus, with up to 500 W of solar input, it can be fully charged in just two hours with optimal sunshine.

The AC70 has an onboard charger that allows you to charge the unit directly from a wall outlet without the need for a bulky adapter. In addition, the AC70 can serve as a reliable backup power source with its UPS function, switching over in 20 ms. If you lose power while working from home or in a van, you can still be productive without missing a beat.

You can check the AC70’s charge and discharge levels, battery percentage, and more in real time on the BLUETTI App via Bluetooth. You can also use your phone to adjust settings like Power Lifting mode when you need a big boost of electricity and ECO mode to help conserve power when it’s not in use.

The AC70‘s early bird price is just $499, and Electrek readers get an extra discount of $15 by using the code Electrek15 during the same debut price period of November 2-17.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Follow BLUETTI on Twitter here and on Facebook here.

Photos: BLUETTI