Hyundai drastically cuts 2024 IONIQ 6 price, now starting under $39,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 27 2023 - 3:12 pm PT
21 Comments
Hyundai-IONIQ-6-price-2024

The new 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 will start at $4,100 less than last year’s model. Hyundai says the lower price is due to “production efficiencies and scale.”

The entry-level Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE Stand Range starts at $41,600 right now, but holding out until the 2024 model will save you over $4,000.

Hyundai is lowering the price of the 2024 IONIQ 6 base model, which will now start at $38,615. You can also save between $2,450 and $3,050 on higher-priced trims.

How is Hyundai offering lower prices? A spokesperson from the company told Car and Driver that it was because of “production efficiencies and scale.” In other words, Hyundai is building EVs at a lower cost and can pass the savings on to buyers.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 gets cheaper starting price

The cheapest IONIQ 6 is the SE Standard Range RWD. Starting at $38,615, the base model features a 53 kWh battery for a 240-mile estimated range.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-price-2024
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE (Source: Hyundai)

All other trims come with a larger 77.4 kWh battery, providing between 270-361 estimated miles of range. The IONIQ 6 RWD SE, with an estimated 361-mile range, starts at $43,565, while adding AWD bumps the price up to $47,065. Both models are over $3,000 cheaper than last year.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 trimBattery
(kWh)		Estimated Range
(miles)		Starting Price
SE Standard Range RWD53240$38,615
SE RWD77.4361$43,656
SEL RWD77.4305$46,365
Limited RWD77.4305$51,265
SE Dual Motor AWD77.4316$47,065
SEL Dual Motor AWD77.4270$49,865
Limited Dual Motor AWD77.4270$54,765
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 starting price and range

The upper trims, including the SEL and Limited, are $2,450 lower than last year. The 2024 SEL RWD starts at $43,565, while the Limited can be bought for $51,265. The AWD versions are also discounted at $49,895 and $54,765 apiece.

Hyundai-IONIQ-6-price-2024
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

The news comes after Hyundai slashed lease prices on the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 EVs earlier this month. Hyundai is now offering some of the cheapest rates since launching the electric models.

Through October 31, Hyundai is offering those who buy or lease a 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 a free ChargePoint L2 Home Flex Charger ($549 MSRP) and a $600 installation credit to get you up and running.

Are you ready to take advantage of some of the lowest IONIQ 6 prices so far? You can use our links to find a great deal on a new Hyundai IONIQ 6 at a nearby dealer. Click here today to get started.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

