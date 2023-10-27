Hyundai drastically cuts 2024 IONIQ 6 price, now starting under $39,000

The new 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 will start at $4,100 less than last year’s model. Hyundai says the lower price is due to “production efficiencies and scale.”
The entry-level Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE Stand Range starts at $41,600 right now, but holding out until the 2024 model will save you over $4,000.
Hyundai is lowering the price of the 2024 IONIQ 6 base model, which will now start at $38,615. You can also save between $2,450 and $3,050 on higher-priced trims.
How is Hyundai offering lower prices? A spokesperson from the company told Car and Driver that it was because of “production efficiencies and scale.” In other words, Hyundai is building EVs at a lower cost and can pass the savings on to buyers.
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 gets cheaper starting price
The cheapest IONIQ 6 is the SE Standard Range RWD. Starting at $38,615, the base model features a 53 kWh battery for a 240-mile estimated range.
All other trims come with a larger 77.4 kWh battery, providing between 270-361 estimated miles of range. The IONIQ 6 RWD SE, with an estimated 361-mile range, starts at $43,565, while adding AWD bumps the price up to $47,065. Both models are over $3,000 cheaper than last year.
|2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 trim
|Battery
(kWh)
|Estimated Range
(miles)
|Starting Price
|SE Standard Range RWD
|53
|240
|$38,615
|SE RWD
|77.4
|361
|$43,656
|SEL RWD
|77.4
|305
|$46,365
|Limited RWD
|77.4
|305
|$51,265
|SE Dual Motor AWD
|77.4
|316
|$47,065
|SEL Dual Motor AWD
|77.4
|270
|$49,865
|Limited Dual Motor AWD
|77.4
|270
|$54,765
The upper trims, including the SEL and Limited, are $2,450 lower than last year. The 2024 SEL RWD starts at $43,565, while the Limited can be bought for $51,265. The AWD versions are also discounted at $49,895 and $54,765 apiece.
The news comes after Hyundai slashed lease prices on the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 EVs earlier this month. Hyundai is now offering some of the cheapest rates since launching the electric models.
Through October 31, Hyundai is offering those who buy or lease a 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 a free ChargePoint L2 Home Flex Charger ($549 MSRP) and a $600 installation credit to get you up and running.
Are you ready to take advantage of some of the lowest IONIQ 6 prices so far? You can use our links to find a great deal on a new Hyundai IONIQ 6 at a nearby dealer. Click here today to get started.
