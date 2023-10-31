North America getting its first long range cruiser electric motorcycle

Electric motorcycles have demonstrated superior performance in many areas from acceleration to speed and even towing, but they’ve long trailed behind ICE-bikes when it comes to range. That’s set to change with the launch of the new 2024 Evoke 6061-GT electric motorcycle, now preaparing to make its North American debut.

Evoke Motorcycles has built urban-oriented naked bikes for years, focusing on sporty commuter designs. With the launch of its original 6061 design in 2020, the Beijing-based company entered the cruiser market with a novel frame concept.

The twin-plate aluminum exo-frame wasn’t just innovative looking, it also offered a rarely seen option in the industry: cruiser styling. Instead of the tighter-tucked seating position found in most electric roadster and sportbikes, the Evoke 6061 finally presented what the industry has been missing: an electric motorcycle with a relaxed cruiser frame.

Now the 2024 version destined for North America is getting a number of updates, including a massive battery pack for some impressively long-range touring.

The new 2024 Evoke 6061-GT battery pack is said to be rated for 30 kWh of capacity, offering up to 660 km (410 miles) of range per charge. That’s what the company refers to as the “city range” figure, usually calculated by many motorcycle manufacturers at closer to 50 km/h (31 mph) average speed that is commonly seen in urban areas.

Even so, it blows some of the current longest range electric motorcycles out of the water.

For mixed riding, Evoke lists the range as 497 km (308 miles). Highway speeds are said to net 335 km (205 miles).

The motor is no joke either, packing in 90 kW (120 hp) of power and 206 Nm (152 lb-ft) of torque. The company says it can blast the bike up to a top speed of 230 km/h (140 mph).

Just don’t expect to get the stated 205 miles of highway range if you’re cruising around at over 100 mph!

The new 2024 6061-GT includes updated exterior fairings that hide a bit more of that aluminum exo-frame, a lighter and more energy dense axial flux motor, and a wider set of tires.

The bike also sports a fast charging system that is said to recharge the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes from a DC fast charging station.

That fast charging capability combined with such a large battery is designed for true long range riders who enjoy motorcycle touring, explained CEO of Evoke Motorcycles Nathan Siy:

“We are excited to introduce the all new 6061-GT, a game-changer for the electric motorcycle market. The 6061-GT is sure to appeal to the long-range rider and is designed to bring electrification to the long open road while delivering an exhilarating riding experience, jaw-dropping range and ample power on tap.”

Riders in the US and Canada can already place an order for the Evoke 6061-GT, though shipping is not expected to begin until April 2024. Pricing is currently set at US $24,995, putting it in line with many models available from leading long-range electric motorcycle manufacturers like Energica.

The company also explained that “European orders will begin in early 2024 for selected regions,” though didn’t provide any info yet on which European countries would see orders open first.

The unveiling of the 6061-GT comes less than two months after Evoke showed off a new electric dirt bike.