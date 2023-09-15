 Skip to main content

Evoke unveils ‘groundbreaking’ new electric motorcycle with 1,000 Nm of torque

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Sep 15 2023 - 6:06 am PT
Evoke Motorcycles, an electric motorcycle maker based in Hong Kong and Beijing with worldwide distribution, has just unveiled its new off-road electric motorcycle known as the AmpX. The electric motocross bike takes advantage of its torquey electric motor and gearing to offer an impressive 1,000 Nm of torque (738 ft-lb) at the rear wheel.

Evoke is better known for its naked electric motorcycles designed for commuter use, but the AmpX is all about hitting dirt tracks and trails. The company describes it as “a groundbreaking new electric dirt bike, paving the way for electrifying off-road adventures.”

Designed for motocross tracks and off-road riding, the bike features 300 mm (12 in.) of travel in the front fork, 120 mm (4.5 in.) at the rear, and 320 mm (12.5 in.) of ground clearance.

The motocross racer is equipped with a 20 kW peak-rated electric motor that is married to a five-speed manual gearbox, helping the AmpX put out a staggering 1,000 Nm at the 19” rear wheel.

Manual gearboxes on electric motorcycles are rare but not unheard of in the industry.

Closeup view of the AmpX gearbox

Evoke says that the bike offers up to five hours of single track trail riding, or “enough power for wide open throttle around your favorite race circuit.” Powering the AmpX is a high-discharge 5.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of “outputting up to 20 kW of power instantly.”

That battery is a key part of the development process, as explained by Nicolas Bamamou, Evoke Motorcycles senior battery engineer:

“We are excited to launch the AmpX, an exciting new extension to Evoke Motorcycles’ current on-road electric motorcycle offering. Years of battery and EV tech went into the development of this bike to provide riders with ultimate freedom through the wilderness, without spewing CO2 through the area.”

We don’t yet have a price tag to quote for the bike, but it is expected to go on sale for pre-orders starting on October 1, 2023. Reservations will be taken both on Evoke’s site and at local Evoke Motorcycles dealers. The company lists dealers in countries throughout Europe, as well as in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other countries around the world.

evoke motorcycles ampx
AmpX next to an Evoke Urban Classic motorcycle at the company’s factory
