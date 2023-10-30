Volkswagen teases its first electric station wagon with new ID.7 Tourer images

A new Volkswagen EV will begin rolling out next year. Volkswagen revealed the first images of the ID.7 Tourer, the brand’s first electric station wagon.

The flagship ID.7 electric sedan is gaining an estate version, or station wagon, for those of you in North America.

After beginning ID.7 production in August, Volkswagen opened orders for its second global MEB-based EV for European customers later that month. The electric sedan joins VW’s growing ID family as the sixth model, joining the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID.Buzz electric van.

Volkswagen’s ID.7 comes in two versions – the entry-level ID.7 Pro starts at $62,000 (€56,995) with up to 385 miles (621 km) WLTC range.

The ID.7 Pro S will launch later this year, featuring a larger 86 kWh battery for up to 435 miles range. Volksagen’s new electric sedan will begin rolling out in North America next year.

According to Volkswagen’s latest update on Monday, the ID.7 is gaining a station wagon version.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen teases the first images of its ID.7 Tourer

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer maintains the sedan’s aerodynamic body with a 0.24 Cd, slightly higher than the ID.7’s 0.24 Cd.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, the electric station wagon benefits from short overhangs and a long wheelbase.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer *Camouflaged near production (Source: Volkswagen)

Even with five people in the back, the platform provides plenty of interior space with over 19 cubic feet (545 liters) of cargo space. That’s more than the 2024 Ford Explorer with 18.2 cu ft.

When the seats are folded down, the EV provides around 6.5 feet (almost two meters) of cargo space with up to 60.5 cu ft (1,714 liters).

The ID.7 Tourer will follow the ID.7 into production at its Emden plant in Germany. It will be the second MEB-based model built in the north-west of Germany.

The electric station wagon will launch next year in Europe. Volkswagen will release more details, including non-camo images, closer to the launch.

Electrek’s Take

Volkswagen’s ID.7 is designed for comfortable road trips. The station wagon version provides extra cargo capacity for families or longer trips.

Rather than producing another SUV, the ID.7 Tourer gives buyers another option that will likely offer better efficiency. There’s no word on if the electric station wagon will make its way to the US, but with the ID.7 rolling out next year, there’s a possibility.

Although SUVs and trucks dominate the US market, an all-electric station wagon may find its place with those looking for more efficient options.