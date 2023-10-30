 Skip to main content

Volkswagen teases its first electric station wagon with new ID.7 Tourer images

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 30 2023 - 6:57 am PT
2 Comments
Volkswagen-ID.7-Tourer

A new Volkswagen EV will begin rolling out next year. Volkswagen revealed the first images of the ID.7 Tourer, the brand’s first electric station wagon.

The flagship ID.7 electric sedan is gaining an estate version, or station wagon, for those of you in North America.

After beginning ID.7 production in August, Volkswagen opened orders for its second global MEB-based EV for European customers later that month. The electric sedan joins VW’s growing ID family as the sixth model, joining the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID.Buzz electric van.

Volkswagen’s ID.7 comes in two versions – the entry-level ID.7 Pro starts at $62,000 (€56,995) with up to 385 miles (621 km) WLTC range.

The ID.7 Pro S will launch later this year, featuring a larger 86 kWh battery for up to 435 miles range. Volksagen’s new electric sedan will begin rolling out in North America next year.

According to Volkswagen’s latest update on Monday, the ID.7 is gaining a station wagon version.

Volkswagen-ID.7
Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen teases the first images of its ID.7 Tourer

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer maintains the sedan’s aerodynamic body with a 0.24 Cd, slightly higher than the ID.7’s 0.24 Cd.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, the electric station wagon benefits from short overhangs and a long wheelbase.

Volkswagen-ID.7-Tourer
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer *Camouflaged near production (Source: Volkswagen)

Even with five people in the back, the platform provides plenty of interior space with over 19 cubic feet (545 liters) of cargo space. That’s more than the 2024 Ford Explorer with 18.2 cu ft.

When the seats are folded down, the EV provides around 6.5 feet (almost two meters) of cargo space with up to 60.5 cu ft (1,714 liters).

The ID.7 Tourer will follow the ID.7 into production at its Emden plant in Germany. It will be the second MEB-based model built in the north-west of Germany.

The electric station wagon will launch next year in Europe. Volkswagen will release more details, including non-camo images, closer to the launch.

Electrek’s Take

Volkswagen’s ID.7 is designed for comfortable road trips. The station wagon version provides extra cargo capacity for families or longer trips.

Rather than producing another SUV, the ID.7 Tourer gives buyers another option that will likely offer better efficiency. There’s no word on if the electric station wagon will make its way to the US, but with the ID.7 rolling out next year, there’s a possibility.

Although SUVs and trucks dominate the US market, an all-electric station wagon may find its place with those looking for more efficient options.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

VW

VW
Volkswagen

Volkswagen
ID.7 Volkswagen ID.7

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising