 Skip to main content

Factorial Energy opens solid-state battery plant, the largest assembly line of its kind in US

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Oct 23 2023 - 8:15 am PT
1 Comment
Factorial battery
The 100 Ah Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) solid-state battery cell / Credit: Factorial Energy

Solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy announced it has begun operations at its new state-of-the-art facility in Massachusetts. The new facility serves as a key milestone as Factorial looks to scale its solid-state technology for EV implementations.

Factorial Energy is a Massachusetts-based solid-state battery developer that has spent the last decade working to develop and eventually manufacture energy-dense technology for EV propulsion applications.

The company caught our eye this past January at CES, when it debuted a 100 Amp-hour (Ah) prototype of flagship product – the Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) solid-state cell. This proprietary battery technology offers compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment that can enable automakers to transition to the advanced cells more seamlessly.

By May, Factorial shared that those solid-state cells had been UN certified to begin shipping to automakers to test for themselves before being integrated into new EV models, assumedly sending samples to joint venture partners like Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor Group, and Stellantis (Factorial would not comment on those ventures).

With A-Sample battery cells now rolling out to OEMs, Factorial has commenced production at a brand new facility in its home state – quite possibly the largest assembly line for the technology in all the United States.

Factorial solid state

Factorial Energy’s new battery facility begins operations

Factorial shared details of its new state-of-the art plant this morning, ahead of an opening ceremony held right there in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Massachusetts. Governor Maura Healey and Methuen Mayor Neil Perry were in attendance.

The plant sits nearby its current R&D facility and headquarters and represents a $50 million investment in the state, creating up to 150 new jobs. The site’s current footprint offers space for up to a 200MWh assembly line, which is expected to be the largest solid-state battery assembly line in the country. Factorial CEO Siyu Huang spoke to today’s latest battery milestone:

We are thrilled to open our next-generation battery facility in Massachusetts as we scale our batteries for mass production. This facility will enable us to manufacture cells to meet the needs of our automotive partners and progress our mission to commercialize solid-state batteries. As a U.S. company, we’re also proud to contribute to the onshoring of battery manufacturing for EVs and advancement of battery innovation for a differentiated supply chain.

With the new facility now operational, Factorial appears to be on the fast track to reach pre-production of solid-state battery technology at volume, setting the stage for eventual mass production and the sale of actual EV models housing the cells.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Solid-state batteries

Solid-state batteries
solid-state battery

solid-state battery
Factorial Energy

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com