Factorial Energy nabs UN certification to ship 100 Amp-hour solid-state batteries for EVs

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | May 23 2023 - 6:00 am PT
Solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy has received globally recognized certification from the United Nations to begin safely shipping its technology to customers around the globe. In turn, the company’s solid-state batteries move one step closer to automotive qualification for full-scale integration into EVs.

Factorial Energy is a Massachusetts solid-state battery developer that is currently developing technology to support EV applications. It currently operates multiple joint ventures with big names in automotive, including Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

Factorial’s energy-dense bread and butter is its Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) – its own proprietary spin on leveraging a solid electrolyte material. At this past CES in January 2023, Factorial Energy unveiled a prototype of a 100 Amp-hour (Ah) solid-state cell that segued into a keynote presentation about the future of EVs from Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

What’s exciting about the technology, aside from its prospect of safety, added range, and faster charge rates, is its compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment – allowing for a more seamless transition to the more advanced cells.

Today, the company announced its latest milestone, sharing that it is now certified to begin shipping its 100 Ah solid-state cells to automakers to test for themselves before integrating them into new EV models.

The 100 Ah FEST solid-state battery cell / Credit: Factorial Energy

Factorial to begin shipping solid-state cells to EV partners

In an announcement this morning, Factorial Energy states that it is the first Li-metal solid-state battery manufacturer to successfully achieve UN 38.3 safety certification for its 100 Ah cell. The UN 38.3 standard is currently the globally recognized requirement to ensure safe transport of lithium-ion and lithium-metal cells.

The stamp of approval requires vigorous testing from a third-party agency that ensures the batteries can withstand any and all risks and conditions during global transport, whether it be by land, air, or sea. These tests include crushing, thermal exposure, vibration, shock, external short circuits, altitude simulations, and forced discharge.

Factorial’s large-format automotive solid-state cells have received this certification and now be dispersed to the aforementioned partners – bringing solid-state EVs closer than ever to becoming mainstream. Per Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang:

Receiving the UN 38.3 safety certification shortly after our CES preview of 100+Ah cell, is a huge accomplishment and signals that we are on the right track to building safer high energy density batteries. This certification further demonstrates our focus on not only performance, but safety. We look forward to delivering 100+Ah batteries to our partners with the safety certification accomplished.

Looking ahead, Factorial says it will begin shipping its 100 Ah solid-state cells to customers and partners around the globe and the technology looks to achieve automotive qualification next.

What do you think? Will we be seeing these solid-state batteries in OEM EVs by 2026 like Stellantis predicts?

