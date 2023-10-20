Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck update, Elon Musk’s terrible call, TSLA earnings, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s earnings, the automaker giving a Cybertruck update, Elon Musk’s terrible conference call, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla reveals Cybertruck powertrain configs and weight with VIN decoder
- Tesla announces Cybertruck deliveries in November, claims 125,000 production capacity
- Elon Musk wants to “temper your expectations” with Tesla Cybertruck
- Tesla pumps the brakes on Gigafactory Mexico
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2023 results: missed on both revenue and earnings
- Tesla (TSLA) tumbles after disastrous Elon Musk conference call
- Tesla deployed record energy storage, but solar is hurting
- Tesla tries to boost sales by offering free Supercharging transfers to new orders
- Toyota signs deal with Tesla for NACS and Supercharger access
- Electrek signs 5-year title sponsorship deal with IEF for Formula Sun Grand Prix and American Solar Challenge
- Volvo EM90 images leaked online, revealing brand’s first electric minivan in full
- Kia announces 2024 EV6 pricing, introduces two new ‘Light’ trim variations under $50,000
- The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is being marked up by as much as $10,000
- GM is pushing Silverado EV truck production back at Orion assembly by another year
- Ford’s F-150 Lightning Michigan EV plant is losing a shift
- Nissan’s LEAF EV now qualifies for a $3,750 tax credit
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments