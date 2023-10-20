Tesla reveals Cybertruck powertrain configs and weight with VIN decoder

Tesla has revealed the Cybertruck’s powertrain configurations and weight capacity with its new truck VIN decoder.

The automaker is going to start deliveries of the Cybertruck on November 30, and yet, we still don’t have the specs and pricing of the truck.

We assume that Tesla is getting around that by only delivering to employees at the event and announcing the details there. In the meantime, we have to get the information wherever we can.

Fortunately, we now have our best source yet, thanks to Tesla submitting its truck VIN decoder with NHTSA.

VIN, or vehicle identification number, is a unique number to identify all vehicles on the road, and it contains a lot of information about the vehicles.

Tesla has updated its VIN Decoder to include the Cybertruck:

In the decoder, Tesla mentioned two powertrain configurations for the Cybertruck:

D = Dual Motor – Standard (Designated for Cybertruck)

E = Triple Motor – Performance (Designated for Cybertruck)

When first unveiling the electric pickup truck, Tesla had mentioned single motor, dual motor, and tri-motor configurations, but those have been expected to be updated with the production version.

Now we know that Tesla will at least start with dual-motor and triple-motor options.

The decoder also makes reference to two GVWRs that appear to be linked to the Cybertruck:

G = Class G – Greater than 3629 kg. to 4082 kg. (8,001-9,000 lbs.)

H = Class H – Greater than 4082 kg. to 4536 kg. (9,001-10,000 lbs.)

GVWR is the “gross vehicle weight rating” and not the actual weight of the truck. It’s the weight plus cargo and passengers.

For example, the Ford F-150 Lightning has a GWVR between 3,742 to 3,878 kg, depending on the model.

Therefore, the Cybertruck will be a bit heavier and/or have more capacity than the Lightning at the higher end of the configurations.

We can assume that the top version of the Cybertruck, the tri-motor performance version, weighs about 6,500 pounds with a load capacity of 3,500 pounds – coming to a GVWR of 10,000 pounds.