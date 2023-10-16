Nissan’s LEAF EV now qualifies for a $3,750 tax credit

The electric car that started it all now qualifies for the $3,750 EV tax credit. After satisfying a portion of the requirements, Nissan has been able to certify that 2024 LEAF EVs are eligible for the credit.

“For more than a decade, the LEAF has been one of the most attainable electric vehicles on the market,” Nissan US sales divisional VP Judy Wheeler explained Monday.

Nissan released the LEAF, what many consider the first mass-market EV, in 2010. The LEAF remained the bestselling electric vehicle (cumulatively) for many years.

With decent range and a comfortable ride, the LEAF carved a market for itself. It wasn’t until early 2020 that Tesla’s Model 3 topped it.

In July, Nissan announced it had reached the 1 million global EV sales mark, over a decade since the LEAF began rolling out. The LEAF received a “refresh” last year with a newly designed grille. It also received other minor enhancements, like new headlight styling and front bumper molding.

2024 Nissan LEAF (Source: Nissan)

2024 Nissan LEAF gains partial EV tax credit

“Eligibility for part of the federal EV tax credit puts LEAF within reach for even more customers who are ready to make the switch to an EV,” Wheeler said Monday.

Nissan revealed that the 2024 LEAF produced in the US meets the “battery component” requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act and now qualifies for the $3,750 EV tax credit.

2024 Nissan LEAF (Source: Nissan)

The Nissan LEAF and its battery are assembled at its Smyrna facility in Tennessee. As a result, through December 31, 2023, new 2024 Nissan LEAF electric cars are eligible for the credit.

The 2024 Nissan LEAF comes in two versions: LEAF S and SV Plus. Powered by a 40 kWh battery, the LEAF S has up to 149 miles EPA range. Meanwhile, the SV Plus uses a 60 kWh battery for up to 212 miles range.

Model EPA est range Battery capacity Electric motor Starting price

(incl $1,095 destination

and handling fee) 2024 Nissan LEAF S 149 miles 40 kWh 147hp /

236 lb-ft of torque $29,235 2024 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 212 miles 60 kWh 214hp /

250 lb-ft of torque $37,285 2024 Nissan LEAF price and specs

The 2024 Nissan LEAF still includes the CHAdeMO charging port. That said, charging will take around 40 minutes to reach 80% in the LEAF S.

Nissan LEAF sales climbed 23% in the third quarter compared to last year, with 1,570 models sold. Nissan has sold over 5,800 LEAF electric cars in the US this year.

Starting at $29,235, the LEAF is one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. The $3,750 tax credit makes it even more affordable. Purchases must be made before December 31, 2023, to qualify.

Are you ready to get behind the wheel of your new LEAF EV and take advantage of the EV tax credit? You can use our link to find a Nissan LEAF near you at a great price today.