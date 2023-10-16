Volvo EM90 images leaked online, revealing brand’s first electric minivan in full

The first images of Volvo’s EM90 electric minivan have emerged online ahead of its official debut next month. From the first look, this Volvo looks like nothing the brand has launched so far.

Volvo has been teasing us for several months with an all-electric multi-purpose vehicle, or minivan, if you will.

We knew Volvo was working on one since January after Qin Peiji, president of Volvo Cars China, revealed the plans during a presentation.

The Swedish automaker’s all-electric lineup has grown over the past several months. Joining the XC40 and C40 Recharge, Volvo released its flagship EX90 SUV and smaller EX30 earlier this year.

We are finally getting our first look at Volvo’s electric minivan, the EM90, due for its official debut next month.

Images of the Volvo EM90 were released by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) this week. On the surface, the EM90 is unique from previous releases we’ve seen from the Swedish brand this year.

Volvo teases first electric minivan (Source: Volvo)

First images of the Volvo EM90 electric minivan emerge

Based on the ZEEKR 009 MPV, Volvo’s EM90 is nearly identical. The electric minivan will ride on the same SEA platform from the parent company Geely used to power the Polestar 4.

Geely owns ZEEKR, Volvo, Polestar, and more, so sharing components is not out of the norm. Volvo’s EM90 will also use an electric motor from Geely’s subsidiary Viridi E-Mobility. It will use a ternary lithium-ion battery from Geely’s joint venture with CATL, Sichuan Power Battery Power Co.

Sharing the same platform as ZEEKR 009, Volvo’s electric minivan pulls many of the same features. Although it has similar details to the EM90, Volvo still included its new design language.

Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90 (Source: MIIT)

You can see the “Thor hammer” headlights, a new signature that will be introduced in its upcoming electric SUVs.

The front grille is much more minimalist, more in line with what you would expect from the Swedish automaker. It will also include a new rear light design and an illuminated Volvo badge up front.

At 205″ (5,206 mm) long, 80″ (2,024 mm) wide, and 72″ (1,859 mm) tall, the EM90 will compete with the Mercedes EQV.

Volvo’s electric minivan will be powered by a single rear electric motor with 272 hp, although the brand will likely offer a 4WD variant.

The ZEEKR 009 is offered in two versions. Buyers can choose from a 116 kWh battery pack with 436 miles (700 km) range or a 140 kWh battery with up to 510 miles (822 km) range.

ZEEKR 009 electric minivan (Source: ZEEKR)

The EM90 is “designed to make the most of the time spent in the car,” according to Volvo. The brand describes it as “a Scandinavian living room on the move.”

You can expect Volvo to load its first electric minivan (and non-SUV since 2019) with its advanced safety and tech features.

We’ll learn more about the Volvo EM90 on November 12, when the electric minivan makes its global debut. Pre-orders are expected to begin the same day for customers in China.

Electrek’s Take

Although it’s not my favorite-looking electric Volvo, the EM90 will serve a purpose. Volvo is branching into different segments as it looks to become a leader in the EV era.

This summer, the brand released its smallest and cheapest SUV, the EX30. Despite its compact size, Volvo expects big results with a $35,000 starting price. Although the EM90 will not likely make the trip overseas to the US, the EX30 and EX90 are.

The EX30 and EX90 are expected to begin rolling out in the US in the first half of next year. Volvo’s sales soared 631% in the US in September as it looks to build momentum into next year.