Introducing the Pebble Flow: An all-electric travel trailer RV with propulsion assist, solar panels

Electric RV specialist Pebble has officially unveiled its flagship product – an all-electric travel trailer called the Pebble Flow. This ultra-aerodynamic trailer features active propulsion assist, universal charging, and solar panels on its roof, enabling extended stays off the electrical grid. Check it out.

Pebble is a California based startup that has been working toward today’s unveiling to deliver a reimagined RV experience that is not only sustainable, but “magical.” The company was founded by Bingrui Yang, who previously led iPhone development at Apple for nine years before leading hardware development for some familiar names in autonomous robotaxis – Cruise and Zoox. During an interview this past June, Yang spoke to Pebble’s mission in revitalizing a relatively stale RV segment:

Pebble was developed to create a hassle-free way to live, work and explore. Consumers have been stuck with the same RV experience for decades. A lot of people want to get into such a lifestyle of freedom but are turned off by the pain points in today’s products. At Pebble, we are automating the hardest parts of the RV experience with the same technologies that power the most advanced automotive innovations, making the whole experience simply effortless and magical. If you know how to use an iPhone, you’ll be comfortable using our product.

Pebble stepped out of stealth mode and into the public eye this past summer with $13.6 million in seed funding in its pockets to help get its flagship electric mobility product over the finish line. Since then, Pebble has merely teased brief glimpses of its all-electric Flow RV ahead of its official launch.

Today, Pebble has given us a peek behind the startup curtain, showcasing the Flow travel trailer in its entirety, alongside an opening of pre-orders. See for yourself below.

Pebble opens pre-orders for its $109k+ electric RV

As you can see from the image above, the Pebble Flow is not your typical travel trailer. In addition to being 100% electric, the RV is an exercise in aerodynamics. In fact, Pebble states the Flow is 300% more aerodynamic than a conventional travel trailer, reducing drag and extending range – very important for towing, especially with today’s EVs that lose a lot of range while towing.

Better still, the Pebble Flow is equipped with its own dual-motor active propulsion assist system, helping bear the brunt of its own load and again, helping maximize range and efficiency regardless of whether there’s an ICE or electric vehicle towing it.

Founder and CEO Bingrui Yang’s previous job experience is present in the DNA of Pebble’s first electric RV, which features tons of automation features that can be controlled directly from the company’s app.

For instance, the Flow’s Magic Hitch feature enables the trailer to position itself and automatically hitch onto the towing vehicle in front of it. “InstaCamp” mode can deploy or retract the trailer’s awning, stairs, lights, and auto-leveling stabilizers to set up or pack up camp in seconds with the tap of a button.

If you’ve ever towed a travel trailer, one of the biggest stress points is backing up and parking, but not with the Pebble Flow. This travel trailer is fully remote-controlled when unhitched, enabling owners to maneuver and park more easily from outside, instead of from the driver seat of their towing vehicle.

For easier off-grid living, Pebble has equipped its electric RV with 1kW of integrated solar atop the roof, enabling self charging from the Sun whether parked or in motion. No matter if you’re out in the wild or parked at home, the Pebble Flow’s 45 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack can not only power all appliances onboard, but can act as an emergency power source during outages. Pebble states this amount of energy storage is 3.5x that of a Tesla Powerwall, offering the capability to operate off the grid for up to seven days when paired with the solar panels.

Today is also the first time we get a full glimpse of the interior of the Pebble Flow, which is touting nearly as much innovation as its exterior. Have a look.

Pebble Flow’s interior, performance specs, and availability

Starting with the sleeping situation, the Pebble Flow sleeps up to four people and comes equipped with a retractable Murphy bed that folds up into a work desk, as well as a (near) full convertible bed. The kitchenette features a 4-in-1 convection oven, 6 cu. ft. (169L) fridge, and a removable induction cooktop that can be used at your campsite or tailgate.

The bathroom features one-touch privacy electrochromic glass, housing a full size shower, toilet, and hot water.

270-degree windows wrap the walls of the towable RV to help bring the outdoors in during working hours or nap time and the aforementioned Pebble app enables owners to control lights, locks, and interior temperature from anywhere. Pebble also says the Flow will come plug-and-play ready to support Starlink satellite internet. Here are some additional specs:

Dimensions: 25’ L x 7’6” W x 8’8” H

25’ L x 7’6” W x 8’8” H Required towing capacity: 6,200 lbs

6,200 lbs GVWR: 6,200 lbs

6,200 lbs Murphy Bed: Queen

Queen Dinette Convertible Bed: 50” x 80” (slightly larger than a full)

50” x 80” (slightly larger than a full) Fresh Tank: 37 gallons

37 gallons Grey & Black Tank: 50 gallons

50 gallons AC Power: Capable of powering all appliances onboard at once

Capable of powering all appliances onboard at once Charging: AC and DC compatible

AC and DC compatible Charge Rates: Pebble is not sharing at this time

Pebble is not sharing at this time AC Output: 240V powering a NEMA 14-50 outlet

Pretty cool, right? Right. But such technology does come at a cost, as does most sophisticated leisure beyond car camping. The Pebble Flow starts at a price of $109,000 with the standard 45 kWh battery pack. However, if you want the dual-motor drivetrain and the features mentioned above like Remote Control, Magic Hitch, and Easy Tow, you’ll need to add the Magic Pack.

Combined with the Magic Pack, the Pebble Flow starts at $125,000. The travel trailer will make its public debut at the LA Auto Show from November 17-26 alongside a press conference held by its creators.

Interested? Beginning today, Pebble’s all-electric solar EV is available for pre-order, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2024. In the meantime, check out Pebble’s video of the Flow below, which offers our best look at that solar roof: