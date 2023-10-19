ChargePoint begins rolling out NACS connectors, enabling Tesla drivers to use its charger network

Global EV charging network ChargePoint has officially opened up its AC and DC piles to the most prominent electric brand on the road – Tesla. Following an announcement this past summer, ChargePoint is now deploying NACS connectors, enabling Tesla drivers to replenish without needing to bring their own adapters.

Since its inception in 2007, ChargePoint ($CHPT) has expanded into one of the largest EV charging networks on the planet, having delivered over 145 million combined charging sessions to drivers across North America and Europe.

Up until recently, ChargePoint has served any and all EVs using J1772 or Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs, which is essentially all models that don’t don the “T” logo. Even Nissan LEAF owners can find a CHAdeMO charger. Tesla has owned a proprietary charging connection that was eventually renamed the North America Charging Standard… despite it being no such thing at the time.

Well, times have changed, this year especially, as major automakers like Ford and GM have announced they will adopt the standard on future EVs. Nearly everyone in the industry has followed suit, including BMW Group just yesterday.

However, ChargePoint was missing from the list… at least until June, when it confirmed NACS connectors on new and existing chargers would be implemented to allow Tesla drivers to more easily access its network. Today, ChargePoint has confirmed those connectors are starting to be installed and will continue to expand.

Credit: ChargePoint





ChargePoint adds NACS, opens network to Tesla EVs

Up until today, Tesla drivers could still use ChargePoint’s network, albeit without fast charging, as long as they brought their own adapter. However, the charging network has recognized the magnitude of business Tesla drivers bring to the industry and looks to capitalize by providing a solution to ease the charging process. Per ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano:

With more than 35 million historical ChargePoint sessions initiated by Tesla vehicles, we saw the need to offer native connector solutions for this large portion of the EV market. Our support for both installed and new products opens up ChargePoint DC chargers to millions of drivers who have not yet had a fast charging alternative to the Tesla ecosystem, and makes their AC charging experience more convenient.

Per ChargePoint, NACS connectors are rolling out to AC chargers now and will begin being implemented on DC chargers in November, giving Tesla owners access to its fast chargers for the first time. For EV drivers with ChargePoint Home Flex tech in their garages, the company says it will begin shipping NACS cables this month.

With the addition of NACS, ChargePoint now offers every necessary charging connection in North America and Europe, opening up access to virtually all EV models.