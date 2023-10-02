Volvo teases new images of the EM90 electric minivan revealing a big boxy back end, new face

Volvo is teasing its first electric minivan, the EM90, again. The new images reveal a big boxy back end and sleek design features.

The Swedish automaker gave us our first look at the EM90 in August, announcing it publicly for the first time.

We knew Volvo was designing an electric minivan after Qin Peiji, president of Volvo Cars in China, revealed the EV during a presentation earlier this year.

The slideshow showed Volvo’s near-term EV roadmap, including the XC 40 and C40 Recharge, the flagship EX90, a premium EX90 Excellent, a small SUV (that turned out to be the EX30), and its first electric minivan.

Volvo says the EM90 is “designed to make the most of the time spent in the car,” describing it as “a Scandinavian living room on the move.”

Instead of simply getting from Point A to Point B, Volvo’s first electric minivan “creates room for your life.”

After revealing the EM90 to the public for the first time over a month ago in a short video, Volvo is teasing us with new images of its electric minivan.

Volvo shows off new images of its first electric minivan

Although you couldn’t see much from the initial video besides the vehicle’s basic shape. The photos reveal a new design up front and a chunky back end.

According to reports, the EM90 will be based on the ZEEKR 009, an all-electric MPV with over 500 miles of range. Since Volvo and ZEEKR are both owned by Geely, sharing components is not uncommon.

Volvo teases its first electric minivan, the EM90 (Source: Volvo)

Volvo’s EM90 will ride on Geely’s SEA platform but will include the Swedish automaker’s unique design.

You can see differences in the new images posted above compared to Volvo’s recently launched EX90 and EX30 models, with a new grille and illuminated logo up front. The rear also appears to feature a new taillight design.

The Volvo EM90 electric minivan will make its global debut on November 12. Pre-orders will begin in China on the same day.