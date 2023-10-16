Toyota’s first electric truck prototype is put through the paces [Images]

Toyota’s first 100% electric truck may be closer than expected. The Toyota HiLux BEV prototype was put “through its paces” as part of development in Australia. Check out some of the images from the event.

Toyota revealed the HiLux BEV prototype at its 60th anniversary in Thailand last December, its first battery electric pickup truck.

Thailand is Toyota’s fourth-highest production center globally, following Japan, China, and the US. It’s also a hot spot for EV sales.

Thailand accounted for nearly 80% of all-electric vehicles sold in Southeast Asia in the first three months of the year. As the “ute capital” of the auto world, Thailand is known as a top pickup market.

In August, Toyota’s gas-powered Hilux was the top-selling model in Thailand, topping the Isuzu D-Max (also going electric) and Ford Ranger. Toyota Thailand built the HiLux BEV and sent it to Australia, where the Hilux has been the best-selling vehicle for the past seven years.

Still in early development, Toyota’s electric truck was tested by its local engineers to evaluate its progress. Several “large-volume” HiLux customers and other Toyota clients were also asked to provide feedback.

Toyota HiLux BEV electric pickup (Source: Toyota)

Toyota’s first electric HiLux BEV truck undergoes testing

Although the HiLux BEV is still a concept, it “looks, feels, and drives like a production model,” according to Toyota Australia’s VP of sales, marketing, & franchise operations, Sean Hanley.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to drive it – and it’s clear the concept vehicle’s all-electric powertrain delivers the impressive torque you’d normally expect from a diesel engine,” Hanley said.

He added that Toyota Australia wanted to bring a vehicle like the HiLux BEV to market. The electric truck is powered by technology developed by Toyota for “over more than a quarter century.”

Although no specs were revealed at the event, the images show its design is heavily influenced by the gas-powered model.

It also appears to have a single cab and extended bed, typical of what you would find in commercial trucks in these markets.

After the test was complete, it was shipped back to Thailand, where Toyota’s distributor will assemble a demonstration fleet of Hilux-based electric share taxis.

Electrek’s Take

I wouldn’t get my hopes up too soon, especially for those in the US. Toyota’s Hilux is not sold in the US, and this electric truck is clearly built for a different market. It also appears to be a one-off prototype.

Although Toyota has teased an electric pickup that appears to be designed for the US since 2021, we’ve heard little mention of it since.

Toyota will have to move quickly in Thailand, where electric vehicles are gaining ground. Another Japanese automaker, Isuzu, revealed plans recently to build an electric version of its D-Max pickup in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Chinese EV makers like Geely’s Radard have already begun shipping electric trucks to Thailand.