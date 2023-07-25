China’s first electric pickup truck is headed for international markets

A new fully electric pickup is headed for international markets. And no, it’s not a Rivian or a Ford. China’s own Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Group) announced its first batch of electric trucks for export rolled off the assembly line Tuesday.

Geely’s Radar RD6 electric pickup is headed overseas

The parent company and co-owner behind Volvo, Polestar, ZEEKr, Lotus, and several others, Geely Group, launched a new brand just over a year ago called Radar Auto.

Labeled as “China’s first pure electric outdoor lifestyle brand,” Radar launched its first vehicle, the RD6 EV pickup truck.

Radar is a fully capable independent brand with its own R&D and EV production facilities in China. Meanwhile, it still operates under Geely’s wing, giving it access to abundant EV technology and shared components.

As such, the Radar RD6 is based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which also underpins the ZEEKr 001 and the upcoming Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe.

The electric truck comes in 63 kW (248mi/400km), 86 kW (341mi/550km), and 100 kW (392mi/632km) battery pack options. Powered by a 200kW (268 hp) electric motor, the RD6 EV produces 284 Nm of torque.

In addition, all RD6 models come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and 220V outlets for powering up electronic devices.

After launching deliveries of the flagship Radar RD6 in February, the company claimed it was the first mass-market fully electric truck produced in China.

Less than six months later, Geely Group is building electric pickups to export to international markets. The company posted on its Twitter Tuesday, saying, “The first export batch of Geely’s electric pickup trucks was sent off today from the Zibo Smart Factory. Smooth sailing!”

Regarding electric pickups, the RD6 is extremely affordable in China. The base model (63 kW) starts at RMB 178,800 (roughly $25K), the 86 kW is RMB 198,800 ($27.8K), and the top-tier 100 kW version starts at RMB 228,800 ($32K).

The company says Radar is “starting with trucks but is much more than just trucks.” Radar is developing a complete portfolio of electric lifestyle vehicles, including pickup trucks, SUVs, and ATVs, among other products.

Electrek’s Take

After the pandemic, more people are spending time outdoors and traveling to new places. This is happening in several key auto markets as buyers look to pickups and SUVs for family trips or hauling adventure gear, including China and the US.

Geely’s mid-size electric truck may just hit the sweet spots with a low starting price, performance, and capabilities.

The company doesn’t mention exactly where the electric pickups are headed, but we can expect it will be competitive. Keep an eye on Geely and Radar as they continue expanding overseas in key markets with unique products.

Image credit: Geely Group