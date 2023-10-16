Tesla Cybertruck fleet spotted ahead of delivery event announcement

A small fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of an expected delivery event announcement.

It feels like the Cybertruck test program ahead of the official start of production is one of the biggest ones for Tesla to date. Lately, we have been seeing a lot of Cybertruck release candidates all over the US and even Mexico.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been producing dozens of Cybertrucks out of Gigafactory Texas and shipping them all around the country, as well as to New Zealand for cold weather testing. Despite all these Cybertrucks and a missed timeline for a delivery event at the end of the last quarter, we still don’t have a date for the launch of the production version.

Many people believe that Tesla could announce the delivery event this week with the release of the company’s Q3 earnings on Wednesday.

Ahead of the potential announcement, a small fleet of nine Cybertrucks has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas by drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer:

16 October 2023 Giga Texas! 9 Cybertrucks in the outbound lot, but few Model Y's today. The temporary electrical switchyard seems to be in decommissioning, while the new End-of-Line (EOL) facility on the west side continues to grow! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X6YoFpSpkb — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2023

At this point, Tesla’s test program for the Cybertrucks might be in the hundreds of units.

This is not unusual for larger automakers as you want to accumulate millions of miles of testing and send some trucks for crash testing, but this is a shift for Tesla as fewer test units had been spotted for other vehicle programs.

In recent delivery events, the automaker has only delivered handfuls of vehicles to employees. However, some are hoping that Tesla might also be building a fleet to have more vehicles to deliver during its upcoming delivery events.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t know about Tesla building a fleet to deliver to employees and customers, but I do believe that there’s a good chance that Tesla will announce the delivery event this week – probably around the release of the Q3 earnings.

As I wrote in our Q3 earnings preview, it could be a tough quarter, and a Cybertruck announcement could help counter any negative impact.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.