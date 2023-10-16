 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck fleet spotted ahead of delivery event announcement

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 16 2023 - 2:13 pm PT
7 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck fleet

A small fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of an expected delivery event announcement.

It feels like the Cybertruck test program ahead of the official start of production is one of the biggest ones for Tesla to date. Lately, we have been seeing a lot of Cybertruck release candidates all over the US and even Mexico.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been producing dozens of Cybertrucks out of Gigafactory Texas and shipping them all around the country, as well as to New Zealand for cold weather testing. Despite all these Cybertrucks and a missed timeline for a delivery event at the end of the last quarter, we still don’t have a date for the launch of the production version.

Many people believe that Tesla could announce the delivery event this week with the release of the company’s Q3 earnings on Wednesday.

Ahead of the potential announcement, a small fleet of nine Cybertrucks has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas by drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer:

At this point, Tesla’s test program for the Cybertrucks might be in the hundreds of units.

This is not unusual for larger automakers as you want to accumulate millions of miles of testing and send some trucks for crash testing, but this is a shift for Tesla as fewer test units had been spotted for other vehicle programs.

In recent delivery events, the automaker has only delivered handfuls of vehicles to employees. However, some are hoping that Tesla might also be building a fleet to have more vehicles to deliver during its upcoming delivery events.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t know about Tesla building a fleet to deliver to employees and customers, but I do believe that there’s a good chance that Tesla will announce the delivery event this week – probably around the release of the Q3 earnings.

As I wrote in our Q3 earnings preview, it could be a tough quarter, and a Cybertruck announcement could help counter any negative impact.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger