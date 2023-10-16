Segway Max G2 e-scooter with Apple Find My now $300 off, portable power stations, e-bikes, more

One of the first-ever discounts is now live on the new Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter. This recent debut with 22 MPH top speeds and Apple Find My integration is now $300 off and joined by ALLPOWERS’ R2500 solar generator at $1,039 – not to mention a slew of e-bike offers below the fold.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today

Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter has Apple Find My tech

Segway is now offering its Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter for $999.99 shipped. You can also take an extra $30 off if you sign up for the company’s free rewards program. This is down $300 or more from the usual $1,300 price tag, marking only the second discount so far. It’s the best since a launch markdown back in May, too. Today’s discount is also matched over at Best Buy.

Serving as a successor to the original Max scooter, Segway’s new offering comes equipped with some notable improvements. This time around there’s now an increased 22 MPH top speed, adding a little extra oomph to its predecessor’s 18 MPH speeds. You can also expect to travel further on a single charge thanks to a 43-mile range that’s close to twice the distance as before. It has a 1,000W motor that can handle up to 22% inclines, with pneumatic wheels also leading to a smoother ride. Segway also packs in some newer smart features, like Apple Find My support for some added peace of mind.

Hover-1 Helios electric folding scooter hits $572

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $572.19 shipped. Down from a list price of $700, with a 2023 high of $750 in March, this electric scooter only seemed to avoid lowering near or past its December 2022 low. Summer’s arrival brought with it greater discounts, with the end of summer seeing an even bigger drop to the new all-time low before promptly rising back to its MSRP for the month of September. Today’s deal is a $128 markdown, and among some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights.

ALLPOWERS’ R2500 solar generator now lower than fall Prime Day

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator for $1,039.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon and using the promo code 3LFB53ZY at checkout. Still riding the savings train from fall Prime Day last week, today’s deal is the second official discount outside the two-day event, beating both its special discount and our previous mention by $260, marking a new all-time low and saving you $560. ALLPOWERS’ own website still sits at the marked down $1,299, with Walmart offering the second-lowest price of $1,099.

With a 2,016Wh capacity and an output of 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W), this power station is able to supply energy to 99% of indoor and outdoor appliances, possessing four AC outlets, a 30A RV outlet, two PD 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, and a car socket. It can be fully charged in just 1.3 hours with a wall outlet, and 2 hours with a compatible solar panel, for regular use of up to 10 years with the choice of three distinct charging modes: fast, standard, and silent. You can gain smart control through the ALLPOWERS app, while also ensuring the safe operation of important devices like computers, refrigerators, or CPAP machines during sudden power failures.

