Kia follows up with official EPA ranges for the EV9 SUV, topping out over 300 miles

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Oct 12 2023 - 9:36 am PT
Kia EV9 EPA

Days after sharing details of its trim levels and its own internal range estimates, Kia has followed up with the official EPA estimates for its EV9 SUV ahead of pre-orders next week. Here’s what we’ve learned.

Following word that US reservations would open on October 16, Kia America shared what customers can expect to choose from when they order their new EV9 SUV – an all-electric model garnering a pretty decent buzz given its size and capabilities.

Drivers will be able to choose from five different trim levels, including the Light RWD version with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery pack all the way up to the top tier GT-Line. We learned the pricing of each model, which will start at an MSRP of $54,900 and go up from there.

However, as we pointed out at the time, Kia had yet to share EPA estimate ranges for the EV9 trims. We were able to get our hands on a spec sheet from a local dealer, which featured Kia’s range estimates but nothing from the EPA.

Today, Kia has shared those details, and its estimates appear to have been a bit modest. Now that we have all the pertinent Kia EV9 details, including the EPA range, we’ve compiled them into an all-encompassing table for you below:

EV9 TrimBattery SizeKia Est. RangeEPA Est. RangeMPGeMSRP*
Light RWD76.1 kWh223 miles230 miles88 mi$54,900
Light Long
Range RWD		99.8 kWh300 miles304 miles89 mi$59,200
Wind e-AWD99.8 kWh270 miles280 miles83 mi$63,900
Land e-AWD99.8 kWh250 miles280 miles83 mi$69,900
GT-Line e-AWD99.8 kWh250 miles270 miles80 mi$73,900
* – Excluding $1,495 in destination fees

As we mentioned earlier this week, US consumers that pre-order their EV9 before November 27, 2023, qualify for a bunch of perks if they go through with their purchase. Per Kia:

Beginning October 16, Kia America will take reservation requests for the EV9 for $750, which can be applied to the purchase price. Customers who make a reservation request through November 27th are eligible to receive a suite of gifts after their purchase or lease of an EV9 if finalized, including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan and one-year of available Digital Features & Services. Additionally, all customers purchasing or leasing the all-new EV9 will receive a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America.

With EPA ranges set, the new EV9 SUV is expected to hit Kia showrooms before year’s end.

