BYD electric pickup spotted during final stages of development

China’s largest EV maker BYD is entering a new segment with its electric truck as it continues expanding its brand lineup. The electric truck was spotted ahead of its expected official release later this year.

BYD unveiled several new models at the 2023 Auto Show in Shangai as it continues growing its portfolio of brands.

The EV maker recently revealed several new “series,” including BYD Dynasty, BYD Ocean, and Yangwang, its premium sub-brand. The Yangwang U9 electric supercar revealed earlier this month rides on BYD’s new e⁴ platform, deemed the “most advanced in the global industry,” enabling 0 to 60 mph capabilities in two seconds.

BYD has been expanding its lineup of low-cost EV models, including the BYD Seagull with a starting price of around $11,500 (78,800 RMB), and the BYD Dolphin hatchback, which will be its most affordable SUV in Europe starting at $33,000 (30,000 euros).

Meanwhile, BYD has been working on another division codenamed the “F” brand. Last November, the EV maker revealed it would launch two new brands, Yangwang and a professional unit.

We got a glimpse of the first model from the new segment, an electric Mercedes G-Wagon competitor with 650hp and an expected starting price of around 400,000 to 600,000 yuan ($58,000 to $87,000).

The second model from BYD’s new professional brand is expected to be an electric truck.

BYD “F” brand electric truck spotted

BYD’s electric pickup was spotted with camouflage and a charging socket on the right side, ahead of its expected debut before the end of the year, according to Sina.

BYD electric truck (Source: Sina)

Although details surrounding BYD’s EV truck are slim, it’s expected to feature BYD’s DiSus-P suspension, Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD), and an electronic rearview mirror.

The main focus of the images is the massive chrome “BYD” brand logo and split-style headlights. BYD also includes a double-row seat layout and side steps.

According to the report, the electric truck is expected to be officially unveiled by the end of the year, with a starting price of around 400,000 to 600,000 yuan ($58,000 to $87,000).

Electrek’s Take

Although China is not necessarily known as a big pickup market, the consumer base is growing. Car New China reports that trucks are becoming more popular in China as people are picking up hobbies and traveling more across the country.

Furthermore, pickups are now considered a legal passenger vehicle in China, which wasn’t always the case, as many local governments banned them and labeled them as commercial vehicles.

EV makers like BYD are hopping on the trend – with the automaker expanding its global presence, could the electric truck make its way to new markets? We’ll keep you updated when we hear more about the model.

Image source: Sina