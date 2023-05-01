GM lures buyers in China with new Wuling Bingo EV starting at under $10K with fun features

General Motors (GM), through its joint venture, SGMW, began sales of its Wuling Bingo on March 29 with a starting price of 59,800 yuan ($8,500). After only a month, SGMW revealed 16,383 Bingo deliveries as the automaker continues to gain market share in China’s booming EV sector.

SGMW is a joint venture between SAIC, GM, and Wuling Motors in China. The automaker is best known in the electric world for its best-selling Wuling Hongguag Mini EV, launched in 2020.

After a year on the market, the Wuling Mini EV surpassed Tesla in sales in the region. The automaker has made the most of the Mini EV’s success, launching various options, including the Mini EV convertible and the Wuling Air EV (MG Comet in India), its first international EV.

And the automaker has a slate of exciting releases on deck to keep the momentum going, including a mini two-door Bronco-looking electric SUV, the Baojun Yep, which is being hailed one of the coolest cars to enter China’s EV market.

Building on the success of its Mini EV, SGMW is already luring new buyers in China with its new Wuling Bingo launched at the end of March.

Wuling Bingo (Source: Wuling)

GM delivers 16,383 Wuling Bingo EVs in April

According to Car News China, SGMW revealed it had delivered 16,383 Wuling Bingo models in the month of April.

SGMW said 522 deliveries were in March, and the first 10,000 deliveries were released in the first two weeks of launching. The Wuling Bingo is a 4-seater hatchback that’s 12.96 ft long (3,950mm), 5.6 ft (1,708mm) wide, and 5.2 ft tall (1,580mm).

Although the Wuling Bingo is smaller in size, it makes up for it with a versatile interior. The inside features a dual screen divided into a seven-inch instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen resembling an entry-level luxury car.

One of the coolest features is the optional inflatable mattress in the rear which can turn the EV into a mobile camper.

The EV is offered in two powertrain options: 41hp (30kW) and 110 Nm peak torque or 68hp (68kW) and 150 Nm max torque. In addition, two battery options of 17.3 kWh and 31.9 kWh deliver 203 km (126 miles) and 333 km (206 miles) CLTC range.

The Wuling Bingo will compete against the BYD Seagull, launched last week for 73,800 yuan ($10,700) in a competitive Chinese affordable EV market.

Prices for the Wuling Bingo start at 58,700 yuan ($8,500) and goes up to 83,800 yuan ($12,100).