Kia EV9 reservations are opening in the US this month, here’s what to expect

Kia is opening reservations for its eagerly awaited flagship EV9 electric SUV in the US on October 16th. The EV9 is expected to attract significant interest as Kia’s first three-row electric SUV.

Kia is opening EV9 reservations on October 16th

“The Kia EV9 represents the future of sustainable mobility, and this reservation program will allow interested customers to be among the first in line for one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles to hit the U.S. market in years,” Steven Center, COO and EVP at Kia America explained this week.

Kia unveiled its largest electric SUV in March, previewing the automaker’s vision of the future with a trailblazing new design and premium tech features.

The EV9 will start at $54,900 (not including destination) and will be available in four trims: Light Long Range RWD, Wind AWD, Land AWD, and a sporty GT-Line AWD.

Reservations are expected to open within the next two weeks. Starting October 16 at 10 a.m. PST, those interested will have the opportunity to reserve Kia’s first three electric SUV.

Kia EV9 electric SUV (Source: Kia)

If you reserve the EV9 before November 27th, you will be eligible for a “suite of gifts,” including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger ($549 value), a complimentary three-year Kia maintenance plan, and one-year of available digital features and services.

The deal is good for purchases and leasing. In addition, all customers will receive a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging at Electrify America.

Kia says it expects “significant interest” in its EV9, and the reservation program is a way of celebrating early adopters.

If interested, you can visit Kia.com to design and reserve your EV9 with a $750 fully refundable payment placed with participating Kia dealers.

What to expect from Kia’s first three-row electric SUV

The EV9 “will deliver sought-after features packed into one powerhouse EV SUV,” according to the Kia.

Powered by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform (the same used for the IONIQ 5), the EV9 is the first model to use its fourth-generation battery tech. The 800V platform enables DC fast charging from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes.

Kia included “true SUV capabilities,” like up to 5,000 lbs towing, 7.8 of ground clearance, and over 81 cu ft of cargo space behind the first row.

The EV9 is slightly longer than the Kia Telluride at 197.2″ in length, while they are nearly the same height (up to 70.1″) and width (77.9″). Even with its rugged, boxy design, the electric SUV features a drag coefficient of 0.28, beating out the Volvo EX90 at 0.29.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

Kia included the latest in-vehicle tech, including its sixth-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. The new infotainment includes faster processing, easy accessibility, OTA updates, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At the center of the new system is an elliptical-shaped dash with a modern “floating” effect. A wide, single-panel panoramic display is featured on top with dual 12.3″ screens and a 5″ HVAC screen.

Underneath the screen are hidden switches for infotainment features. Meanwhile, physical buttons for volume, temperature, and fan speed are added for practicality.

Kia included over 20 ADAS features as standard, including an updated Forward-Avoidance Assist.

Kia EV9 GT-line interior (Source: Kia)



Kia EV9 three-row seating (Source: Kia)





The EV9 will initially be built in South Korea and shipped to the US, with 2024 models expected to hit showrooms by the end of the year. Next year, Kia will move production to its West Point, Georgia, facility to take advantage of the EV tax credit provided by the IRA.