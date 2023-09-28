Lucid expands into Porsche and Mercedes-Benz home turf with new EV studio

California-based Lucid Motors will take on Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW on their home turf with its new EV retail studio in Germany.

Lucid’s new EV retail space is located in the heart of Düsseldorf on the famed Königsallee, a shopping boulevard known for its flagship brands, including Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and others.

The location is Lucid’s second in Germany and fifth in Europe as it expands the luxury brand overseas. As “a country with a passion for cars,” Zak Edson, VP of sales and service at Lucid, explained, “We are delighted to open our second studio in Germany.”

After a warm reception at the debut of its first store in Munich, the luxury EV maker “confirmed that German customers are ready for Lucid.”

“The Autobahn-tuned Lucid Air has exceptional range, unique design, incredible performance, and superior charging times,” Edson explained.

With up to 518 miles (833 km) of WLTP range, the Lucid Air can travel from Amsterdam to Berlin on a single charge. With fast charging and Lucid’s proprietary EV tech, you can gain up to 248 miles (400 km) in just 15 minutes.

The Lucid Air’s performance is on par with, if not better than, most rivals with a choice of single- or dual-motor options with up to 1,126 hp (828 kW), enough to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds.

Lucid EV studio in Europe (Source: Lucid)

Lucid moves in on Porsche territory with new EV studio

Lucid revealed it had delivered its first Air electric sedans in Germany last December. According to Lucid’s latest lease offers in the country, the Air Pure starts at EUR 109,000 ($115,200). Other trims, including the Touring, start at $136,300, the Grand Touring at $168,000, and the Dream Edition fully equipped at $230,300.

Porsche Taycan Turbo (Source: Porsche)

Meanwhile, Porsche’s Taycan, one of Lucid Air’s direct competitors, starts at EUR 93,139 ($98,400) for the base model.

Other versions include the Taycan 4S ($121,000), GTS ($148,000), and Turbo ($174,000). In terms of performance, the base Air Pure includes 42 more horsepower than the Taycan 4S, the closest in pricing. Both claim to achieve 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds.

Lucid Air in Munich (Source: Lucid)

Lucid’s Air is unrivaled when it comes to range. The base trim offers up to 450 miles (725 km) of WLTP range compared to the base Taycan with up to 275 miles (443 km) of range and Taycan S featuring up to 281 miles (452 km) of WLTP range.

Both electric models feature a premium, tech-oriented interior with ample space and generous features.

Interior of the Lucid Air Pure (Source: Lucid) Interior of the Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

Electrek’s Take

Porsche is known for its high-performance luxury cars, but Lucid is ready to make a statement.

Powered by its in-house tech, Lucid is expanding overseas to take on German auto powerhouses like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

The EV maker also just became the first automaker to open a manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, giving it access to a global shipping port. Backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, Lucid has struggled to gain traction in the US. Can an overseas expansion fuel growth?

Of the 26 EV manufacturers in the US, Lucid slipped to 18th, falling behind Porshe, Cadillac, and Subaru. The luxury EV maker hopes to find its footing in international markets.